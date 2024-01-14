Nina-Marie Daniele makes four-word comment as "mythical eight-pack" Sean Strickland's collab with Bellator's Johnny Eblen triggers fan reactions

Sean Strickland has just left his legions of fans, and Nina-Marie Daniele is stunned with his latest physique update ahead of his UFC 297 clash with Dricus du Plessis. The UFC middleweight champion snapped a training picture standing alongside fellow 185-pound titleholder Johnny Eblen, who competes for Bellator.

Posted on Instagram, the picture was notable due to Strickland's shredded appearance. Fans took notice of Strickland's ripped physique, flocking to the comment section alongside Daniele to offer their thoughts on his impressive new physical appearance.

One fan was quick to reference how cut Strickland appears to be.

"Holy sh*t he's cut"

Daniele, meanwhile, praised Strickland for training with a high-level fighter like Eblen.

"Iron sharpens iron! LFG!"

Others chose to focus on Strickland's abdominal development, citing it as an example of a new mythical UFC fighter, which is one of the most enduring memes in the online MMA community.

"Mythical fighter 8 pack Strickland"

Another fan jokingly referenced Derrick Lewis' improved physique by comparing it to Strickland's.

"Sean lookin like Derrick Lewis"

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

Fan reactions to Sean Strickland's new physique update

Strickland is currently gearing up for his first-ever middleweight title defense, having captured the title from former divisional kingpin Israel Adesanya. He is scheduled to headline UFC 297, where he will lock horns with surging 185-pound contender Dricus du Plessis, with whom he has serious bad blood.

The pair went back and forth at the 2024 season press conference, prompting du Plessis to enrage Strickland by bringing up the physical abuse he endured as a child. This culminated in a cage-side brawl at UFC 296, where both fighters sat in attendance.

Sean Strickland vs. Dricus du Plessis to open 2024's UFC pay-per-views

Sean Strickland and Dricus du Plessis are scheduled to headline UFC 297, which will mark the promotion's first pay-per-view of the year. It is set to take place next weekend on Jan. 20. The card is notable for featuring more than one title fight, in addition to Strickland's middleweight title defense against du Plessis.

Raquel Pennington and Mayra Bueno Silva will also compete for the women's bantamweight crown, which was left vacant by Amanda Nunes following the legendary Brazilian's retirement from the sport.