Nina-Marie Daniele reacts to Conor McGregor starring in Peso Pluma's latest song

MMA journalist and influencer Nina-Marie Daniele has given her reaction to Conor McGregor's latest stint outside the octagon. The Irishman has appeared as the focus character in Peso Pluma's latest song and music video 'LA DURANGO'.

Although McGregor had previously admitted his acting career was on hold, following his appearance in the 2024 'Road House' remake, it appears as though the song is focused on his fighting comeback.

'The Notorious' is currently preparing for his highly anticipated return to the octagon against Michael Chandler. The pair are set to headline the upcoming UFC 303 card on June 29 in Las Vegas to round off International Fight Week.

During the music video, McGregor is showing off his lavish lifestyle with expensive his cars and jewlery. However, he is then suddenly back in the gym preparing for a fight, likely echoing the situation he is facing in real life.

While the video has understanbly gotten fans of both Conor McGregor and Peso Pluma excited, it has also peaked the interest of MMA journalist Nina-Marie Daniele.

Daniele, who has shot to fame over recent months of her comedic interview style with MMA fighters, was spotted in the comments section, celebrating the collaboration between the Irish fighter and the Mexican singer. She wrote:

"Legendary Collab 🇲🇽 🤝🇮🇪"

Michael Chandler vows to retire Conor McGregor but admits a legendary comeback by the Irishman is possible

Michael Chandler has warned fans that his UFC 303 bout against Conor McGregor could be the last time they see the Irishman in the octagon.

McGregor has been out of action since 2021 after suffering a serious leg break during his trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier. The injury required surgery, which included a metal rod being inserted into his leg.

Whilst other fighters like Anderson Silva and Chris Weidman suffered similar injuries and never quite looked the same upon their return, 'Iron' has admitted if there's one man who can pull off a comeback from that type of injury, it's Conor McGregor.

Speaking in a recent interview with New York Post Sports, Chandler stated that he's planning on being the final fight of McGregor's career, but he can never rule out 'The Notorious'. He said:

''You have to buy this Pay-Per-View because this could be the last time you see Conor McGregor fight. I truly believe what I will do to him on June 29th will warrant and merit him ever stepping back in the octagon. That being said, Conor might be able to pull off the greatest comeback in combat sports history.''

