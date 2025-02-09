Nina-Marie Daniele reacts to Dana White taking it out on Pillow-fighting on Australian TV in the wake of Power Slap criticism 

UFC CEO Dana White fired back at critics of his slap-fighting promotion, Power Slap, taking aim at a pillow-fighting competition on Australian television. His comments garnered a reaction from Nina-Marie Daniele.

Fans and pundits have often criticized Power Slap, questioning its safety and arguing that it is more of a spectacle than a sport. Despite the backlash, the UFC boss continues to aggressively promote the league.

Following the completion of UFC 312, which took place at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia, on Feb. 8, White appeared unimpressed by a pillow-fighting competition broadcasted in Australia. During the post-event press conference, he used the opportunity to call out critics who have ridiculed Power Slap as a sport. The UFC boss said:

“I saw pillow fighting on TV tonight here in Australia. I don’t ever want to hear another word from you people about Power Slap, okay? Ever.”

Check out Dana White’s comments below (16:31):

UFC fighter interviewer Daniele took to her Instagram story to feature Dana White’s comments alongside a promotion for Power Slap 12. She has often expressed her admiration for the Power Slap league and urged fans to watch the event on Rumble while tagging the UFC CEO. She wrote:

“With that said… watch @powerslap12. Live and free on Rumble…. @danawhite.”

Check out the screenshot of Nina-Marie Daniele's Instagram story below:

Screenshot of Nina-Marie Daniele's Instagram story. [Screenshot courtesy: @ninamariedaniele on Instagram]

A rematch between Isiah Quinones and Brandon Bordeaux for the World Middleweight Championship will headline Power Slap 12. The event will take place at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on March 7.

Dana White shares unusual Power Slap origin story as a fighter demanded three goats as payment

Speaking with Tucker Carlson, Dana White revealed that Russian slap-fighting star Vasily Kamotskiy inspired him to watch slap fighting matches. White also shared a fascinating story about ‘Dumpling’s' first paycheck demand when slap fighting started, stating that the Siberian powerhouse requested $25,000 and three goats as payment. UFC boss said:

“When I started watching this stuff a few years ago this guy named ‘Dumpling’, out of Siberia Russia (made me aware). I’m not kidding you, when we first paid him, I think he wanted $25,000 and three Goats. He got $25,000 and three Goats. ‘Dumpling’ the guy from Siberia who got me into this became a world champion here in Saudi Arabia.”

Check out Dana White's comments below (0:05):

