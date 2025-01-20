  • home icon
Nina-Marie Daniele reacts to Jiri Prochazka and his lookalike impersonator's funny heartwarming clip

By Dabeer Shah
Modified Jan 20, 2025 22:34 GMT
Jiri Prochazka defeated Jamahal Hill at UFC 311 [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

UFC reporter Nina-Marie Daniele recently reacted to a funny heartwarming clip on Instagram of Jiri Prochazka and his lookalike impersonator. Prochazka returned to winning ways at UFC 311 knocking out Jamahal Hill in the third round. The 32-year-old was left heartbroken at UFC 303 where he lost in a rematch against Alex Pereira.

Bouncing back from defeat the Czech native dropped Hill multiple times in a dominant display, putting his name back in title contention. After the fight, Prochazka met his impersonator outside the arena, engaging in a hilarious and heartwarming conversation.

In a video posted by the impersonator named SloppyMMA on Instagram, Prochazka asked the former where he was from, to which he replied Switzerland and continued mimicking the former light-heavyweight champion.

Check out the post below:

Reacting to the post, Daniele who is a huge fan of Prochazka and has filmed funny content with him before, commented:

"So awesome! Let's go for that!"

Check out Nina-Marie Daniele's post below:

Screenshot of Nina-Marie Daniele's comment.

Jiri Prochazka won't be a backup for Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev fight at UFC 313: "I don’t like to be a backup"

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka returned to winning ways against Jamahal Hill at UFC 311. The No. 2-ranked contender asserted he wanted a third chance against the champion Alex Pereira next. However, the Brazilian champion's next assignment is against No. 1 contender Magomed Ankalaev, scheduled for March 8.

Clearing his stance on being the backup fighter for the UFC 313 main event, Prochazka said in his post-fight press conference:

"No, I don’t like to be a backup. Because it’s every time, weird, you can fight or not, but you are still prepared. No, I want to make a good preparation, and then to face, like I said, Alex Pereira a third time.”

Check out Jiri Prochazka's comments on being the backup fighter below (02:22):

