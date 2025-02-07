Nina-Marie Daniele reacts to a male fan asking Alexander Volkanovski out on a date

Nina-Marie Daniele recently expressed her opinion after witnessing a fan asking Alexander Volkanovski out on a date. Daniele appreciated the fan's nonchalant approach in a hilarious method.

A large chunk of fans criticized Daniele's association with the UFC during the early days of her tenure in the promotion. However, she gradually amassed a good following in the community with her uniquely flavored fighter interviews. Daniele's fighter interviews often come with a collection of unusual questions and goofy activities. Daniele also uses her social media accounts to vocalize her thoughts about various UFC-related issues.

On account of UFC 312 being hosted in Australia, the UFC brass organized a Q&A session with the Australian stars, Alexander Volkanovski, Tai Tuivasa, and Jack Della Maddalena. A recent Instagram post from @espnmma highlighted a hysterical moment from the same session. It showcased a fan asking Volkanovski out on a date.

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Tuivasa reacted to the fan's question instantly and sarcastically asked him to "get out" of the arena. However, Daniele took to the comments section to express her reaction. Contrary to Tuivasa, she hilariously appreciated the fan's approach to speak his heart out. She penned:

"Hey! Gotta shoot your shot LOL"

Nina-Marie Daniele's comment on @espnmma's Instagram post. [Image Courtesy: @espnmma on Instagram]

Dricus Du Plessis' recent interview with Nina-Marie Daniele contained an uproarious moment

Nina-Marie Daniele resorted to her usual nature of coming up with goofy questions for her recent interview with the UFC 312 headliner and current UFC middleweight champ, Dricus Du Plessis. Apart from answering them, 'Stillknocks' also detailed one of his awkward encounters with a fan. He revealed:

"Once... a woman asked me to sign her b**b, and I had no problem with that. And I signed it. And then she turned around and said, 'Can you sign my baby's head?'. But it as right next to the b**bs. So I signed the b**b and the baby's head."

Du Plessis also mentioned that the woman's about-ten-year-old son, who was standing next to her, was disgusted by the act. But the situation had Daniele giving out a hilarious reaction. She assumed what the woman's son might think in his mind, saying:

"He's like, 'You're my daddy now' [Laughs]"

Check out the aforementioned section of the interview below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.