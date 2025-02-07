"You're my daddy now" - Nina-Marie Daniele in splits over Dricus du Plessis' awkward NSFW autograph debacle with female fan

UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis sat down with the extremely viral MMA personality Nina-Marie Daniele. 'Nina Drama', as her fans call her, has a knack for bringing out a sense of humor in some of the most dangerous men in the world. Somehow, every interview with Daniele becomes a sort of comedy skit.

'Stillknocks', the middleweight kingpin opened up about a rather peculiar fan request he recently had. It has something to do with female body parts, a marker, and an infant.

Du Plessis said:

"Once - and I have no problem with this - a woman asked me to sign her b**b, and I had no problem with that. And I signed it. And then she turned around and said, 'Can you sign my baby's head?'. But it as right next to the b**bs. So I signed the b**b and the baby's head."

To make the situation more awkward, Du Plessis recalled that another kid - presumably the woman's other son - was standing next to her with a disgusted look on his face. Rubbing salt on the wound, Daniele said:

"He's like, 'You're my daddy now' [Laughs]"

Check out Dricus du Plessis' full interview with Nina-Marie Daniele below:

Dricus du Plessis tells Nina-Marie Daniele about his mom who loves bantering with MMA fans on social media

In the interview, 'Dricus du Plessis' also opened up about his mother, Gerda du Plessis, being an absolute troll on Facebook, which is hilarious. 'Stillknocks' may have the coolest mom in the world as she continually defends her son from trolls and mean fans on social media.

Du Plessis said (2:23):

"My mom is incredible. It's hilarious to see. I've spoken to her and said, 'Mom, I have no problem with you bantering [with] people, but you can't stand up for me. I'm the UFC world champion'. And she doesn't even mind to who she said [it to]. She just talks sh*t to everyone. And it's not like she goes out and starts randomly bantering people. If somebody has anything to say about me, she's like, 'Hey!'.

Du Plessis added:

"And if you see my mom's banter, then you'd realize also where mine comes from. She's really good at it. [Laughs]"

Daniele then shared her own experience of her dad defending her online against trolls, What makes it hilarious is that her dad likes using the frog emoji, ending nearly all his sentences with it.

