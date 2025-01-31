Nina-Marie Daniele reacts after Shara Magomedov and Michael 'Venom' Page make weight ahead of UFC Saudi Arabia

Nina-Marie Daniele voiced her thoughts after learning about the successful weigh-ins of Shara Magomedov and Michael 'Venom' Page for the co-main event of UFC Saudi Arabia. Her expression clarified her excitement about the Magomedov vs. Page encounter now being official.

Magomedov has stayed true to his reputation of being a formidable striker since he entered the UFC. Currently, the Russian boasts an undefeated pro-MMA record of 15-0 along with a 4-0 UFC record comprising two TKO victories.

A duo of spinning back fists in the second round helped Magomedov fetch a win in his last fight at UFC 308. His rival, Armen Petrosyan did a good job of anticipating and defending his first strike. But he didn't expect Magomedov to recoil and throw another similar strike within the next moment. The second spinning backfist from 'Bullet' knocked Petrosyan's lights out, earning him his fourth consecutive victory in the UFC.

Trending

On the other hand, Page is also known for his unconventional fighting stance and unique angles of striking. A recent Instagram update from @espnmma revealed that Magomedov's fifth UFC encounter was now official after he and Page both made weights for the same. The caption to it read:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"The clash between must-see middleweights is locked in #UFCSaudiArabia"

Daniele couldn't refrain from showcasing her excitement about this encounter. She voiced her thoughts with a comment that read:

"A striking dream! Can’t wait for this fight"

Nina-Marie Daniele's reaction to @espnmma's Instagram post. [Image courtesy: @espnmma on Instagram]

Joe Rogan lamented missing out on the double-spinning backfist KO of Shara Magomedov

In the luck of being the UFC's color commentator, Joe Rogan usually occupies one of the best seats in the arena to watch fights. Rogan is also known for his unfiltered expressions during intense moments amidst a fight. But the 57-year-old stayed absent from the commentary table of UFC 308 since the event was held in the Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi.

However, Rogan hosted a UFC 308 watch session along with Eddie Bravo, Brendan Schaub & Bryan Callen from the JRE studio and broadcasted it live on YouTube. Rogan was into a different discussion while his three other guests shouted in excitement after witnessing Shara Magomedov knocking Petrosyan out with a double-spinning backfist.

One of Rogan's guests explained Magomedov's unique strike to him, which had him lamenting about the fact that he missed witnessing it in real-time. Rogan said:

"Oh man, I missed the whole thing. Goddamn, I talk too much."

Check out @HappyPunch's X update below detailing Rogan's comments:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.