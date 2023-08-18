Nina-Marie Daniele references Conor McGregor's famous one-liner in response to 'The Notorious' wishing good luck to Ian Garry

Conor McGregor sent a heartfelt message to fellow Irish UFC star Ian Garry. Many fans, including UFC content creator Nina Marie Daniele, reacted to McGregor's post.

Garry is scheduled to compete against welterweight veteran Neil Magny on the main card of UFC 292 in Boston. 'The Future' received an uplifting message from his icon 'The Notorious' hours before the contest.

Conor McGregor took to social media and wrote a beautiful caption, along with a picture of himself:

"And this was me after comin’ back. Good luck Ireland’s Ian Garry this week in Boston! The stars are aligned brother."

Garry was quick to respond back to his idol, he wrote:

"It's written all we have to do is show up"

Even 'Nina Drama' reacted to the post with a comment inspired by one of McGregor's iconic lines.

"He took part and took over," Daniele wrote.

The comment highlights McGregor's historic post-fight speech in 2014 when he was making his return to the octagon after battling a grueling injury.

"We are not here to take part, we are here to takeover," McGregor announced to the UFC world in 2014.

McGregor's post sparked a moment of nostalgia for MMA fans.

One fan wrote:

"People of Irish heritage, UNITE!!!!! When one of us goes to war, we ALL go to war!!!!!"

One fan compared McGregor's current state in UFC to 2014 and wrote:

"When Mac was still a legitimate contender 😢

Some other fans also chimed in.

[Via: @thenotoriousmma on IG]

Conor McGregor has started training camp for UFC return

Conor McGregor has begun his preparation for a December comeback. The fighter himself laid out his MMA path and announced he will face Michael Chandler in December, win the BMF title from Justin Gaethje, and defend it in a trilogy against Nate Diaz.

UFC has neither confirmed nor denied McGregor's claim about a December return. However, due to his standing with USADA, this seems very unlikely.

Yet, McGregor announced a couple of days back that he is in the training camp.