Nina-Marie Daniele's cozied-up selfie with Arianny Celeste turns heads on MMA X - "Name a better Mexican duo"

Fans have reacted to Nina-Marie Daniele's cozied-up selfie with Arianny Celeste.

Social media influencer and MMA interviewer Daniele recently took to X to share a selfie with former UFC ring girl Celeste. The two were in attendance at the promotion's first pay-per-view card last night in Toronto, Canada. She captioned the post by saying:

"With the GOAT, Arianny Celeste"

Reacting to it, fans were quick to flood the comment section. Take a look at some of the reactions below:

"What a beautiful picture."

"Name a better Mexican duo."

Fan reactions

For those unaware, Celeste announced her retirement from being a ring girl in December. She joined the UFC back in 2006, and went on to become an iconic presence and won multiple 'Ring Girl of the Year' awards.

On the flip side, Daniele has become a notable name in the world of MMA over the past two years. She is considered to be one of the best interviewers and social media creators in the space.

Arianny Celeste once recalled the tragic death of her father

Arianny Celeste once shared a tragic story about her late father. As revealed by Celeste, her father, Marco was arrested and subsequently died in custody before her birth.

Celeste's father was in custody at the Clark County Detention Center at the time and was awaiting trial. Later on, the cause of death was revealed to be a massive brain hemorrhage.

While speaking about it, Celeste had this to say:

“He was in jail for a very short period of time. He was being questioned by the police and he died, mysteriously, very quickly, and had bruising all over his body and head and bleeding internally in his brain."

Despite this, Celeste does not hold the police responsible and has nothing against them. She said:

“So I could put myself in that victim category, I could be angry. I could say, ‘F the police’ and the police are this and that, but at the end of the day, if I have a problem, if I have an issue, I'm going to call the police and the police are going to be there helping me." [h/t -The Sun]