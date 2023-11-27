Nina-Marie Daniele MMA: Has the popular MMA influencer ever competed in a fight?

Nina-Marie Daniele has taken the world of mixed martial arts by storm this year and has become immensely popular amongst fans on social media platforms. However, Daniele does not have a past in combat sports and has not competed professionally in mixed martial arts.

She holds a creative writing undergraduate degree and had plans of joining the military but was persuaded by her boyfriend to pursue a modeling career. She began her modeling career in 2017 and has been featured by various fashion publications and designer brands.

Nina-Marie Daniele has modeled for the likes of Playboy, Vogue, Savage Fenty, Michael Kors, and Victoria's Secret Pink. She regularly posted content on her independent social media accounts until she signed to the Creative Artist Agency, a sports and entertainment agency.

She interviewed Khabib Nurmagomedov at his UFC Hall of Fame induction and has continually gained prominence in the past year amongst mixed martial arts fans.

This has even led to her cultivating strong relationships with various fighters, including a close friendship with middleweight champion Sean Strickland.

Nina-Marie Daniele clarifies Tom Aspinall comments - 'He didn't offend me AT ALL!'

Nina-Marie Daniele regularly interviews UFC fighters and the interactions are known for off-beat questions that often make fighters awkward or put them in a spot, in good sport.

In a recent interview with UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall, the roles were reversed as Aspinall asked a contentious question that caught Daniele off guard and drew out a laugh from her.

Daniele labeled it 'the craziest question' any UFC fighter had ever asked her in a post on X.

Following a brief controversy and online criticism of Aspinall's question as inappropriate, Daniele came to his defense and denied being infringed upon in any way.

She wrote:

"I absolutely love Tom Aspinall’s humor! The reason he asked me that crazy question is because we follow each other on IG and sees all the crazy weird questions my followers ask me. @AspinallMMA is funny AF and he didn’t offend me AT ALL! He was trying to get a reaction out of me and he got a good one lol. I asked him some crazy-ass questions too!"

