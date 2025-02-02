Nina-Marie Daniele's social media reaction to Israel Adesanya's loss sparks mixed fan sentiment: "The Nina curse is real," "His legacy is set"

Content creator Nina-Marie Daniele has shared a message for Israel Adesanya on social media. Daniele uploaded a picture of herself and Adesanya on her X account and shared words of praise for 'The Last Stylebender' after his recent loss.

The content creator commended Adesanya for his achievements inside the octagon and stated that he had inspired people across the world.

"You will always be a Champion! Champ in the octagon & in life. Your spirit and resilience is what make you so special. One of the best to ever do it and there is still so much left to be done. You make this sport exciting, you've opened doors for so many people to achieve greatness, you've created storylines that people could only dream up. We all have our own path and story and yours isn't one yet. I truly believe you will have the greatest comeback of all time. Nothing but love and sport for this living legend."

Check out Nina-Marie Daniele's post below:

Adesanya went up against Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Fight Night 250. The fight took place on Feb. 1 at the anb Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The New Zealander ended up losing via second-round knockout.

Many MMA fans took notice of Daniele's post and shared their reactions in the comments section.

One individual opined that regardless of the loss, Adesanya had carved his legacy in the sport.

"[In my opinion], his legacy is set. I agree with a lot others saying he fights for himself now. Still, he pieced up ole boy in the 1st, just [sucks] he got caught."

Another claimed Adesanya's association with Daniele to be the reason behind his loss.

"The Nina curse is real, almost every fighter that makes content with her loses."

According to one fan, Adesanya should continue fighting after the Imavov loss, instead of taking a break.

"Should carry on, having a layoff that long doesn't help. Adesanya is a legend."

