Nina-Marie Daniele sends message to "brother" Sean Strickland after loss to Dricus du Plessis, shares video of the two talking about brutal nose break

MMA interviewer Nina-Marie Daniele has sent a message to Sean Strickland after his loss to Dricus du Plessis at UFC 312.

Du Plessis won the rematch by unanimous decision by dominating almost every round. To make the pay-per-view more interesting, the South African accepted the challenger's stand-and-bang pact" as it seemed.

In the fourth round of the bout, 'Stillknocks' landed a big right hand on the American, which cracked latter's nose and left his face bloodied.

Check out Dricus du Plessis breaking Sean Strickland's nose:

Despite the injury, 'Tarzan' lasted for five rounds, for which he has received praise from several fans and pundits.

Despite their intense animosity during the buildup of the rematch, the duo exchanged compliments afterward. 'Tarzan' even raised the South African's hand after the last bell.

Daniele posted a video of the two fighters conversing backstage about the bout, and the injury. She shared the aforementioned clip on X, praising both the combatants, with the caption:

"Two modern day gladiators! These are the moments that make us love MMA. Dricus Du Plessis and Sean Strickland thank you for one hell of a fight. Congratulations @dricusduplessis on an amazing hard fought victory! Your heart and will to win is what separates you from everyone else!"

Then, the MMA interviewer lauded her "brother" Strickland's performance and said:

"And to my brother @SStricklandMMA so proud of you! I know it’s not the outcome you wanted but it’s ok, win, lose or draw, moving forward is all that matters! There’s no sport like MMA and there’s no fight promotion like UFC @ufc @UFC_AUSNZ"

Check out Nina-Marie Daniele's post below:

Dricus du Plessis praises Sean Strickland's toughness

After defending his strap for the second time, Dricus du Plessis said at the post-fight presser that he believed he could finish the fight in the fourth round because Sean Strickland was "definitely rattled" when his nose broke.

Strickland, however, fought through all five rounds with a bleeding and battered nose. Praising 'Tazran' for the same, 'Stillknocks' added:

"He [Strickland] was definitely rattled. I could see him going backwards. My coaches I could hear them going chill, chill out… I honestly thought he was gonna but just shows you the caliber of fighter, the caliber of heart. He is deserving of all the hype. What a tough tough person and I’ve all the respect in the world for him."

Check out Dricus du Plessis' comments about Sean Strickland below (1:27:00):

