Nina-Marie Daniele shares five-word reaction to Brendan Schaub sharing AI-generated 'Podcast Avengers' featuring Joe Rogan, Theo Von and others

UFC fighter interviewer Nina-Marie Daniele reacted to an AI-generated Avengers-themed video featuring top podcasters like Joe Rogan, Theo Von, Bobby Lee and others, posted by former UFC fighter Brendan Schaub. Schaub took to Instagram and shared the video, in which Rogan is portrayed as Iron Man in red and gold armor, and Theo Von is dressed as Thor, wearing metallic armor with lightning in the background resembling the God of Thunder.

Ad

The video also features other top podcasters. Brendan Schaub shared the video and in the caption, wrote:

“Podcast Avengers “We’re in the end game now.”

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

This sparked reactions from MMA fans and also caught the attention of Daniele, who praised it, commenting:

“This is actually DOPE AF 😂.”

Check out the screenshot of Nina-Marie Daniele's comment below:

Nina-Marie Daniele's comment. [Screenshot courtesy: @ninamariedaniele on Instagram]

Rogan has a massive following for his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, which has featured many high-profile personalities from the start, including Donald Trump, Elon Musk and many others. As of the time of writing, he has more than 19.5 million subscribers on his YouTube podcast channel.

Ad

Joe Rogan reveals post-retirement plans from podcast to Theo Von

Speaking with Theo Von in episode #554 of the This Past Weekend podcast, Joe Rogan shared his post-retirement plans, highlighting that once he retires, he would focus on playing pool, bow hunting and learning new languages. The UFC commentator said:

“If I was going to retire, I would just bow hunt and play pool. That’s what I would do. If I said, 'I don’t want to do anything for money from now on,' I would bow hunt and play pool. I try to play pool for money, but I would never win any money. I could never beat the best guys.”

Ad

He continued:

“I think if I retire I am just going to pursue interests. I’m just going to, like, learn languages and sh*t. Just do something different. I don’t think when I stop doing this I’m ever gonna do anything else publicly.”

Check out Joe Rogan’s comments below (1:01):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.