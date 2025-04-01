Nina-Marie Daniele shares two-word reaction to popular content creator Just Sul's hilarious version of Ashton Hall's morning routine

UFC content creator Nina-Marie Daniele recently came across fellow popular content creator Just Sul's buzzing Instagram reel. It caught the attention of several online users, including Daniele, who dropped her reaction in the comments section.

Ad

Social media influencer Ashton Hall has been generating a considerable amount of buzz with his morning routine reels, in which he shares a dedicated routine that starts at 3:52 AM. In a parody video, Sul attempted to replicate Hall's antics in his own version.

Check out Just Sul's post here.

The video caught widespread attention, and even 'Nina Drama' couldn't contain herself from reacting to it. In mere two words, the UFC content creator dropped her thoughts after watching Sul's parody video:

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"Mr. Cucumber 🥒 😂"

Check out Nina-Marie Daniele's comment below:

Nina-Marie Daniele's reaction to Just Sul's video. [Screenshot Courtesy: @justsul on Instagram]

When Dana White compared Nina-Marie Daniele to Jon Jones

Due to Nina-Marie Daniele's continuous contributions to the UFC content side, UFC CEO Dana White once showered her with interesting praise by comparing her with the reigning UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones.

Ad

White often asserts Jones as the greatest ever MMA fighter to exist. Similarly, the UFC head honcho stated that 'Nina Drama' is the 'Bones' of content.

He said:

"@ninamariedaniele she's the Jon Jones of content"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Since 2022, Daniele has established herself in the UFC community. Over the years, she has gained significant popularity for her unique question and answer segment during interview sessions with UFC fighters.

Along with that, she currently also posts vlogs featuring several notable fighters on her YouTube channel.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.