Nina-Marie Daniele tweets reaction to Tyron Woodley's alleged 18+ NSFW leaked tape 

With all of MMA Twitter reacting to the viral video involving Tyron Woodley, Nina-Marie Daniele chipped in her response.

Posting on X, the social media influencer used a video of Kamaru Usman and Jon Jones at the UFC 235 press conference to display her reaction. With the tweet, Daniele wrote that she had 'the same reaction' as Jones in the video upon viewing Woodley's alleged leaked NSFW tape.

The face Jones would make in Daniele's tweet was the champion's reaction to Usman's response to a question. Usman would say:

"I ain't backing up. You hit me, I'm still coming. And I'm coming all night long so T-Wood please don't back up. Don't back up, my man."

The camera would pan over to Jones as Usman was wrapping up his response, showing the champion with a shocked expression.

Ironically, Usman's UFC 235 opponent would be Woodley in the fight that would eventually begin the Nigerian's title reign. Usman would keep his word in the fight and pressure the champion for the entire 25 minutes en route to a unanimous decision victory.

What was the Tyron Woodley video that Nina-Marie Daniele was reacting to?

In the morning hours of New Year's Day in 2024, an NSFW sex tape involving former UFC champion Tyron Woodley was released on X.

Unsurprisingly, the video stunned MMA Twitter and caused a myriad of reactions. Daniele was not the only person who was stunned by the footage, as many fans posted their comedic responses.

In the video, Woodley is seen engaging in a sexual encounter with an unnamed woman. However, Woodley and his wife, Averi Woodley, have been married for several years and have been a couple since the two were young. The woman appears to be the one recording the video, though it is not confirmed.

The exact time the video was recorded is also unknown. Fans speculated that the video was recorded recently, though the claim has not been confirmed.

Woodley has not made any public statement regarding the video, nor has he posted anything on social media since the leak went viral.