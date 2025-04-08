  • home icon
  • Nina-Marie Daniele wants none of the "Nina curse sh*t" after filming fight vlog with both Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes

Nina-Marie Daniele wants none of the "Nina curse sh*t" after filming fight vlog with both Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes

By Safeer M S
Modified Apr 08, 2025 12:47 GMT
A section of the MMA community had blamed influencer Nina-Marie Daniele for the misfortunes of several fighters, from Arman Tsaryukyan pulling out of UFC 311's main event to Alex Pereira losing the light heavyweight title at UFC 313. In response to suggestions of a "curse," Daniele has taken a precautionary measure as Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes are set to headline the upcoming PPV, UFC 314.

Funnily enough, the MMA content creator made some content with both Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes ahead of their UFC 314 clash. In the comments section, she wrote:

"I filmed with BOTH fighters so don’t give me non of that Nina Curse shii**t."
Screenshot of comment [Image Source: @ninamariedaniele on Instagram]
Screenshot of comment [Image Source: @ninamariedaniele on Instagram]

In the post, the former UFC featherweight champion offered fighting tips to the 36-year-old. Focusing on kickboxing and ground and pound, Volkanovski explained how he defeated Yair Rodriguez at UFC 290, among other things.

Check out Nina-Marie Daniele's social media post below:

Incidentally, Rodriguez is also fighting on UFC 314. 'El Pantera' will take on Patricio Pitbull, the former featherweight and lightweight Bellator MMA champion. Both Volkanovski and Lopes have disclosed that they will call out Movsar Evloev after a potential victory at UFC 314.

Alexander Volkanovski previews fight against Diego Lopes

Despite coming off two consecutive knockout losses, Alexander Volkanovski is confident in his upcoming fight against Diego Lopes, who is currently riding a five-fight win streak.

In his recent interview with Demetrious 'Mighty Mouse' Johnson, Volkanovski previewed his upcoming fight, which is for the vacant featherweight strap. 'The Great' stated:

"At least he's a dangerous fighter, exciting fighter. People are going to want to tune in because, you know, there's a bit of hype around him. Stylistically, I think it's a great matchup for me. Obviously, he's dangerous. He's definitely going to have a puncher's chance, he's got that submission threat."
The 36-year-old added that he wouldn't have any problems with Lopes' submission threat, having escaped multiple choke attempts from Brian Ortega. Moreover, he considers Lopes, along with Topuria, as part of the new generation of fighters. As such, he intends to shut down the naysayers with a victory at UFC 314.

Check out Alexander Volkanovski's comments below [1:01:57]:

About the author
Safeer M S

Safeer M S

Twitter icon

Safeer M S is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda, having delved into the sport professionally since 2024. His journey into baseball was sparked by Shohei Ohtani’s remarkable MLB performances, which ignited his passion for the game. Safeer’s enthusiasm for fantasy baseball further fueled his engagement with the sport.

Safeer supports baseball stars like Mike Trout, Bryce Harper, and Aaron Judge, with Shohei Ohtani's dual-threat dominance being his most memorable baseball moment. He admires Willie Mays for his athleticism and historic achievements in pinch-hitting and stealing bases.

In addition to his baseball expertise, Safeer is deeply passionate about combat sports, which he has been reporting on since 2022. His journey into combat sports began with Karate lessons in school, followed by boxing training. Films like Rocky 4, Never Back Down, and Warrior inspired his love for MMA, and witnessing Demetrious Johnson's victory over Kyoji Horiguchi solidified his commitment to the sport.

When not immersed in sports, Safeer enjoys playing football, working out, and watching anime or thriller movies.

Know More

Edited by Krishna Venki
