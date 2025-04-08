Nina-Marie Daniele wants none of the "Nina curse sh*t" after filming fight vlog with both Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes

A section of the MMA community had blamed influencer Nina-Marie Daniele for the misfortunes of several fighters, from Arman Tsaryukyan pulling out of UFC 311's main event to Alex Pereira losing the light heavyweight title at UFC 313. In response to suggestions of a "curse," Daniele has taken a precautionary measure as Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes are set to headline the upcoming PPV, UFC 314.

Funnily enough, the MMA content creator made some content with both Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes ahead of their UFC 314 clash. In the comments section, she wrote:

"I filmed with BOTH fighters so don’t give me non of that Nina Curse shii**t."

Screenshot of comment

In the post, the former UFC featherweight champion offered fighting tips to the 36-year-old. Focusing on kickboxing and ground and pound, Volkanovski explained how he defeated Yair Rodriguez at UFC 290, among other things.

Check out Nina-Marie Daniele's social media post below:

Incidentally, Rodriguez is also fighting on UFC 314. 'El Pantera' will take on Patricio Pitbull, the former featherweight and lightweight Bellator MMA champion. Both Volkanovski and Lopes have disclosed that they will call out Movsar Evloev after a potential victory at UFC 314.

Alexander Volkanovski previews fight against Diego Lopes

Despite coming off two consecutive knockout losses, Alexander Volkanovski is confident in his upcoming fight against Diego Lopes, who is currently riding a five-fight win streak.

In his recent interview with Demetrious 'Mighty Mouse' Johnson, Volkanovski previewed his upcoming fight, which is for the vacant featherweight strap. 'The Great' stated:

"At least he's a dangerous fighter, exciting fighter. People are going to want to tune in because, you know, there's a bit of hype around him. Stylistically, I think it's a great matchup for me. Obviously, he's dangerous. He's definitely going to have a puncher's chance, he's got that submission threat."

The 36-year-old added that he wouldn't have any problems with Lopes' submission threat, having escaped multiple choke attempts from Brian Ortega. Moreover, he considers Lopes, along with Topuria, as part of the new generation of fighters. As such, he intends to shut down the naysayers with a victory at UFC 314.

Check out Alexander Volkanovski's comments below [1:01:57]:

