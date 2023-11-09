"No more than 5 years" - Teofimo Lopez predicts downfall of DAZN boxing in latest jibe at Eddie Hearn

Light welterweight boxer Teofimo Lopez has taken a shot at Eddie Hearn after predicting that DAZN will no longer be showing boxing within the next 5 years.

Lopez is the current WBO and Ring light welterweight champion, capturing the titles back in June after a unanimous decision victory over Josh Taylor. He has also been a multi-weight champion, once holding the WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, and The Ring lightweight belts.

The 26-year-old took to X (formerly Twitter) to take a dig at DAZN and Eddie Hearn, with many believing that Teofimo Lopez's disdain comes from his last fight that featured on the streaming service.

Lopez (19-1) suffered the first loss of his career back in 2021 when he faced George Kambosos Jr. 'The Takeover' came up short via split-decision on the night, which led him to express his disapproval at the outcome. His clash against Kambosos would prove to be his last on DAZN.

Courtesy of talkSPORT's boxing editor Michael Benson, Teofimo Lopez responded to a fan on X, who had stated they were cancelling their subscription to DAZN. The fan tweeted:

"Had to cancel my sub to @DAZNBoxing today. Just not worth $225/year"

The light welterweight then responded:

"@EddieHearn, like I said.. no more than 5 years! It's going to happen whether you sterling silver spoon feed schmuck likes it or not! #AnalyticsDontLie."

When Teofimo Lopez accused ESPN of profiting $100m while only paying him $1m

Back in June earlier this year, Teofimo Lopez dropped a bombshell in regards to his boxing future and ESPN.

Following his unanimous decision victory over Josh Taylor, Lopez shocked fans by announcing his retirement from boxing aged just 25. He later appeared on The PorterWay podcast to discuss his decision, and laid out his terms for a potential return.

Lopez claimed that ESPN had profited at least $100 million off of his fights, with him only earning $1 million of that total. 'The Takeover' then laid out his demands for a return to fighting, which included a nine-figure cheque. He said:

"Only way you get Teofimo back is a nine-figure contract deal because I've made ESPN over 100 million dollars, and I'm still getting paid a million dollars a fight. Fighters that have not even done a quarter of what I've done and accomplished in sports, they are getting 8, 10, 12 get 15 million dollars. So obviously, I'm the black sheep of the industry."

Catch Lopez's comments here:

