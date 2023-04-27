"No dinner tonight" - Andrew Tate reacts to his daughter getting into school altercation

Andrew Tate recently revealed that his daughter was involved in a physical altercation with a little boy at her preschool and made a surprising admission about what he expected her to do.

The controversial influencer is widely known for sharing his polarizing opinions on sensitive social issues and often posts his thoughts on social media, especially Twitter. Despite being incarcerated for about three months after his December arrest, Tate hasn't stopped tweeting and continues to do so under house arrest.

Andrew Tate recently tweeted a story about his little daughter violently defending herself after being hugged by a boy, and the proud father even followed up with a smirk emoji at the end of his tweet. He wrote:

"My daughter got in trouble at nursery for hitting a little boy in the face with a toy car when he tried to hug her."

Andrew Tate @Cobratate



….



My daughter got in trouble at nursery for hitting a little boy in the face with a toy car when he tried to hug her.…. My daughter got in trouble at nursery for hitting a little boy in the face with a toy car when he tried to hug her. ….😏

When a fan asked if his daughter knocked the boy out, Andrew Tate replied that she wouldn't be given dinner that night if she didn't. He wrote:

"She better have or no dinner tonight."

While not much is known about the controversial influencer's family, especially his kids, Tate has previously confirmed that he is a father to around 10-12 children and intends to take that number up to 20. 'Top G' also claimed that his kids were born to several mothers.

Andrew Tate family: 'Top G' on having more children with different women

While Andrew Tate already calls himself a father to a brood of more than 10 children, he wants more. Twenty, to be exact. The disgraced influencer has also claimed that he wants to have more children than "99.9%" of the Western population. Andrew Tate not only wants to father multiple children but also wants to do it with multiple women.

Showing a complete lack of awareness about the biological birthing process and the human gestation period, 'Top G' justified his opinions by claiming that nine months is too long for a woman to give birth. On a live stream with Adin Ross, he said:

"If you’re gonna take nine months to grow a single, simple baby, then you’re just messing about... If you’ll do it in two weeks and get your act together and be faster, then we won’t have to do all this... I need 20 [kids], so you know, I have no choice."

Watch the full video below:

As for the internet star's other family members, Tate and his brother Tristian have a younger sister named Janine Tate. She is the youngest of three children born to famed international chess master Emory Tate and his wife Debra Tate.

Poll : 0 votes