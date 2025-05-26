"No excuse for you, no excuse for me" - Merab Dvalishvili promises a show for the fans vs. Sean O'Malley at UFC 316

UFC men's bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili has promised to put on an exciting show for fans when he and Sean O'Malley meet inside the octagon once again at UFC 316. The pair are set to headline the pay-per-view on June 7, which takes place at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.
Dvalishvili and O'Malley first faced off back at UFC 306, with 'Suga' hoping to defend the title for a second time. 'The Machine', however, was there to spoil the party as he dominated O'Malley, utilizing his relentless wrestling and cardio to grind out a convincing unanimous decision victory on the scorecards.
Ahead of their rematch next month, Merab Dvalishvili recently uploaded a video to social media, where he issued a message to Sean O'Malley and fans who will be watching their fight.
According to the 34-year-old, he wants O'Malley to bring his career-best performance, in the hopes they will put on a fight for the ages to fans around the world. He said:
"Let's go! New Jersey, I'm coming. June 7, and still! Suga, you better show up. Let's show the people a good fight, a good scrap. No excuse for you, no excuse for me. And people, I promise we're going to have a great time. A good fight. I'm coming, I'm healthy, I'm ready, I'm hungry. Life is good...This is a good life, I love this. Let's go guys."
Joe Rogan weighs in on Merab Dvalishvili vs. Sean O'Malley rematch
Joe Rogan recently offered his take on the upcoming bantamweight title rematch between Merab Dvalishvili and Sean O'Malley.
When the rematch was announced earlier this year, a number of fans voiced their discontent. While many believe O'Malley is a talented fighter, there is a section of fans who don't believe he is warranted an immediate rematch.
Rogan has since weighed in on the fight, revealing he's excited about the clash due to how seriously O'Malley has appeared to take the bout. Speaking on episode #2325 of the Joe Rogan Experience (JRE), the UFC commentator noted that 'Suga' has quit drinking and taken a break from social media during his fight camp. He said:
"The Merab rematch with O'Malley [is] an interesting fight, very interesting fight. I do not know how O'Malley keeps that guy off of him, but I do like what he's been doing. Got off social media, stopped smoking we*d, [and] just dialed the f*ck in. [He] got his hip fixed, which was a big problem."
