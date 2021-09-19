"No fake friends once the fight is done" - Daniel Cormier defends Jon Jones showing him no pity after their first fight

Daniel Cormier is happy he didn't share pleasantries with Jon Jones after their first fight at UFC 182. Jones and DC share one of the most intense rivalries in UFC history. In a recent tweet, Daniel Cormier stated he was glad Jones didn't hug him after their first fight.

"There was no hug and I’m happy he didn’t hug me I didn’t or don’t need that. The things that go so far can’t just be buried once the fight is over. I was sad at presser and Jones showed no pity. It was perfect! No fake friends once the fight is done!"

Daniel Cormier @dc_mma Daniel Canngieter #9 @Dcanngieter @espnmma @dc_mma Didn't act that way after Jon beat you the 1st time lol @espnmma @dc_mma Didn't act that way after Jon beat you the 1st time lol There was no hug and I’m happy he didn’t hug me I didn’t or don’t need that. The things that go so far can’t just be buried once the fight is over. I was sad at presser and Jones showed no pity. It was perfect! No fake friends once the fight is done! twitter.com/dcanngieter/st… There was no hug and I’m happy he didn’t hug me I didn’t or don’t need that. The things that go so far can’t just be buried once the fight is over. I was sad at presser and Jones showed no pity. It was perfect! No fake friends once the fight is done! twitter.com/dcanngieter/st…

According to Cormier, once the animosity between two fighters reaches a certain point, there can't be peace after the fight, regardless of the outcome. DC's comments come after a fan poked fun at the former two-division champion for his remarks on Anthony Smith's immediate reaction after beating Ryan Spann at UFC Vegas 37.

Cormier defended Smith for his hostile reaction towards his opponent immediately following the win. According to Cormier, Smith didn't need to shake hands with his opponent after the fight.

Fans quickly pointed out that Jones did the same to DC following their first fight. Acknowledging the same, Cormier stated he was glad 'Bones' showed him no pity after beating him because he doesn't believe in fake friendship after fights.

Hollywood beckons Daniel Cormier

Also Read

DiscussingFilm @DiscussingFilm



Get the full details: A ‘WARRIOR’ sequel series is in the works with Gavin O'Conner set to direct and former UFC Champion Daniel Cormier set to making his acting debut.Get the full details: bit.ly/WarriorDF A ‘WARRIOR’ sequel series is in the works with Gavin O'Conner set to direct and former UFC Champion Daniel Cormier set to making his acting debut.



Get the full details: bit.ly/WarriorDF https://t.co/BMckagqNS7

Daniel Cormier is set to appear in a television spin-off of the popular mixed martial arts movie Warriors. In an interview with DiscussingFilm, director Gavin O’Connor revealed that Cormier would be playing the role of Bobby Watkins. The character lives in Houston and is fighting his way out of poverty for his family.

From Conor McGregor to Paddy Pimblett, follow our extensive MMA coverage right here!

Edited by Utathya Ghosh