"No, I have not had a face-lift" - Ex-UFC star Megan Anderson lashes out at "disgusting comments" from fans over alleged "plastic surgery"

Former UFC featherweight contender Megan Anderson fired back at online trolls criticizing her appearance, calling their remarks "disgusting." In a lengthy social media post, Anderson addressed speculation about plastic surgery, emphasizing that her only procedure was a rhinoplasty for a broken nose.

Anderson wrote:

"The fact I even have to address this is stupid, but the amount of disgusting comments I've been getting is ridiculous.. The only 'plastic surgery' I have had is a rhinoplasty to fix my nose that had been broken in multiple places multiple different times so I could actually breathe properly."

"No, I have not had a face-lift - I have had lip filler added 2 years ago, so that's not a new thing, and I do get botox for frown lines. That is literally it. I wear my hair in a tight bun/ponytail most of the time, and I've also leaned out after dealing with hormonal damage from 9 years of cutting to 145lb."

Anderson attributed her changed appearance to healthier habits, including better hair and skincare routines and a shift in personal style after years of prioritizing fighting-related needs.

She expressed frustration at the negativity, reminding fans of her athletic achievements and urging them to focus on her career rather than her physical appearance.

Megan Anderson questions impact of Kayla Harrison's weight cut ahead of clash with Holly Holm at UFC 300

Set to meet Holy Holm in a bantamweight bout at UFC 300 on April 13 in Las Vegas, two-time PFL lightweight champion Kayla Harrison will aim to make weight at 136 pounds for the first time in her career. Despite her judo pedigree and impressive record, the transition to bantamweight presents new challenges for Harrison.

Anderson, reflecting on her own experiences, voiced concerns about Harrison's ability to maintain her strength after the weight cut. Having faced Holm previously and acknowledging Holm's physical prowess, Anderson raised questions about whether Harrison's strength would be compromised at the lower weight class.

Discussing the matter on her YouTube channel, Anderson said:

"With those weight cuts, too, will the strength be there? She likes to use her strength, she likes to use her physical prowess in her fights, but will that still be there dropping to a weight class that she’s never dropped before?"

