'No need to rush a great thing' - Jon Jones happy to allow Derrick Lewis a heavyweight title shot while he holds out for more money

Jon Jones has claimed on social media that Derrick Lewis could have a shot at the UFC heavyweight title before him. In his spree of tweets after UFC 260, Bones claimed that he is happy to allow Lewis to get a shot at Francis Ngannou next.

Taking to Twitter, Jon Jones made it clear that he will only get inside the Octagon if he is paid what he's worth. Bones is, therefore, fine with Lewis getting a shot at the newly-crowned UFC heavyweight champion.

Jones added that there is no need to rush for his shot at the heavyweight strap, as he has already had a Hall of Fame-worthy career.

Here's what Jon Jones tweeted out:

It’s OK, Derek can have the fight. No need to rush a great thing. I’ve already had a Hall of Fame career, I’m going to need some bread https://t.co/P3s2tORYjQ — BONY (@JonnyBones) March 28, 2021

Following Francis Ngannou's win over Stipe Miocic at UFC 260, Dana White claimed that if he was Jon Jones, he would rather move down to middleweight to avoid The Predator's wrath.

Jones, as expected, didn't take White's words too kindly and went on a rant on social media. The former UFC light heavyweight champion made demands to be paid what he is worth and also hinted towards holding out for a payday equal to that of Conor McGregor.

Will Jon Jones get the first shot at Francis Ngannou's UFC heavyweight title?

After his successful title defense over Dominick Reyes at light heavyweight, Jon Jones relinquished the belt and moved to heavyweight. With Bones transitioning to the heavyweight division, the former UFC light heavyweight champion has been training and putting on a lot of weight.

Meanwhile, Derrick Lewis is on the rise in the heavyweight division. The Black Beast has registered four big wins in his last four fights in the division, including victories over Blagoy Ivanov, Ilir Latifi, Aleksei Oleinik, and the latest being a devastating win over Curtis Blaydes.

It remains to be seen what plans the UFC has in store for Ngannou's first challenger. A fight between the new champion and Jones seems quite interesting on paper. However, a rematch between Lewis and Ngannou would be intriguing and will definitely play out better than their first fight.