  • "No more nice guy stuff", "How can you hate Izzy?" - Fans divided over Israel Adesanya’s "class act" toward Nassourdine Imavov after TKO loss

By Manjit Sarmah
Modified Feb 02, 2025 03:36 GMT
Fans react to Israel Adesanya&rsquo;s backstage interaction with Nassourdine Imavov following TKO loss. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]
Israel Adesanya suffered his third consecutive defeat at UFC Saudi Arabia but displayed remarkable sportsmanship backstage after his loss to Nassourdine Imavov.

The former middleweight champion started strong, landing precise kicks and punches, but Imavov turned the tide in Round 2, securing a TKO victory with a powerful punch followed by ground-and-pound.

Imavov’s win puts him in the middleweight title conversation, while Adesanya’s first non-title fight since 2019 ended in disappointment. However, the former champion handled the loss with grace, personally congratulating Imavov backstage.

In a clip shared by MMA journalist Chamatkar Sandhu, Adesanya is seen encouraging his opponent after their fight.

Fans were divided in their reactions.

“Class Act 🫡,one fan wrote.
“How can you hate Izzy? Just because he’s beat all your favorite fighters that last 10 years is no excuse to hate lmao,” another questioned.

Others suggested a shift in mindset, with one comment reading:

“I don't know. I think Adesyana should get mean. No more nice guy [stuff]. I respect the sportsmanship, but he has to change something.”

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Fans react to Israel Adesanya&#039;s backstage interaction with Nassourdine Imavov. [Screenshot courtesy: X]
Israel Adesanya weighs in on his next move following knockout loss to Nassourdine Imavov

Israel Adesanya is uncertain about his next move after suffering a second-round TKO loss to Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Saudi Arabia. The former middleweight champion, who was looking to rebound from previous defeats to Sean Strickland and Dricus du Plessis, now faces an uncertain future in the sport.

Speaking to ESPN MMA after the fight, Adesanya admitted he needs time to reflect before making any decisions:

"I don't know [what's next for me]. I'll have to chill and then think about things. I will relax first for a little bit, just help the teammates who have fights coming up. Yeah, I'll see what I want to do. I was going to do that anyway, but now I'm forced to. Shoutout to Nassourdine for that."

Check out Israel Adesanya's comments below:

