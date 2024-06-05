“No one can compete with him in grappling” - Anatoly Malykhin sees world title in Kade Ruotolo’s MMA future

Reigning and undisputed ONE heavyweight, light heavyweight and middleweight MMA world champion 'Sladkiy' Anatoly Malykhin is in Bangkok this week to take part in all of the fight week activities surrounding ONE 167: Tawanchai vs. Nattawut II on Prime Video.

It's ONE Championship's biggest event of 2024 so far, and all the stars are out to play.

Malykhin, for one, is super excited to witness all the explosive fights on the card. But one match in particular has caught his eye.

ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo of the United States is ready to make his professional mixed martial arts debut after months and months of speculation.

'Sladkiy' is here to support Ruotolo, and believes the 21-year-old BJJ black belt has what it takes to one day become a mixed martial arts world champion in ONE.

The hard-hitting Russian star told the promotion in a recent interview:

"I'm happy for him [Kade Ruotolo], happy that he's seeking new challenges because no one can compete with him in grappling, and he wants to test himself in MMA. I'll be excited to watch his fight, cheering for him, and worried about him. It's a good step for him to improve. I think he has what it takes to be a champion."

Kade Ruotolo set to make pro MMA debut against Blake Cooper at ONE 167 on Prime Video

21-year-old American superstar Kade Ruotolo has talked up a storm about wanting to transition to mixed martial arts, and now it's finally happening.

Ruotolo is set to lock horns with countryman Blake Cooper at ONE 167: Tawanchai vs. Nattawut II on Prime Video. The event broadcasts live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription. The show airs Friday, June 7th, on U.S. primetime.

