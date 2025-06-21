“NO ONE cares” - Gordon Ryan goes scorched earth on Ffion Davis for taking break from competing due to mental health

Gordon Ryan has taken aim at Ffion Davis for the second time in a matter of months. The pair are widely regarded as the best male and female grapplers in the world right now. Whilst they might share the status as the sport's respective best, it appears that they could not be further apart on other issues in life.

Davis recently announced that she would be taking a step back from competition for mental health reasons. Her announcement has drawn a massive amount of support from the Brazilian jiu-jitsu (BJJ) community, with positivity flooding the comment section. However, not 'The King', who instead took aim at Davies for displaying what he believed to be a weak mindset.

The Welsh grappler took to Instagram and shared this:

"For now I’m going to focus on the opening of ARMA and I’m so excited to be a coach and grateful I have that to throw myself into. I know many are so good at tuning these things out and I’ll be doing the work (in therapy) to move past this, because I’m not a quitter.."

Check out Ffion Davies' post below:

Ryan shared several posts regarding Davies' previous announcement. He chose to make fun of her decision and wrote:

"Remember that time I posted about being a strong man/individual, that no one gives a sh*t about your problems... Could you IMAGINE being this fu**ing soft? Not even just being this soft, but criticizing my mentality and worldview while simultaneously not being able to handle 1/100000000th of what I do on a daily basis... Everyone has issues, and NO ONE cares about yours. Shut the f**k up. Show the f**k up. Do what you need to do. Take care of the people you love. The end."

Check out Gordon Ryan's post below:

Screenshot of Ryan's reaction to Ffion Davies' announcement

When Gordon Ryan slammed Ffion Davies' for comments on equal pay in BJJ

Ffion Davis is widely considered the best female grappler in the world right now. In March, the Welsh athlete declared that there was inherent discrimination taking place in the sport, given that women were not featuring in every BJJ competition worldwide.

Her comments were posted to the news publication BJJ Eastern Europe.

See the article below:

'The King' was highly unimpressed with Davies' stance, as he did not mince his words while posting this on his Instagram story:

"It's called free market you f**king idiot."

Screenshot of Gordon Ryan's reaction to Davies' comments

