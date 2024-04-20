"No one in the division can beat Tawanchai" - Fans show their love for Tawanchai's thrilling world title win over Petchmorakot

Fight fans are in continuous awe of Tawanchai PK Saenchai's immeasurable talents as he continues to extend his dominant run in ONE Championship.

However, the Thai superstar had to go through Petchmorakot Petchyndee, the inaugural ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion, at ONE 161 to be considered among the best strikers in the world.

Digging deep, Tawanchai exercised every combination in his toolbox to put away the Petchyindee alumni. At times, he scrapped with the former king, meeting him at close range to earn his respect.

But it was Tawanchai's thunderous leg kicks that gave him the obvious advantage. It threw Petchyindee off balance as he attempted to respond with some of his offense. However, Tawanchai was on his toes the entire way through. He consistently returned fire with fire, landing the heavier shots in the opening rounds.

Close as the championship rounds were, Tawanchai impressed both the fans and judges to get the significant votes needed to win the ONE featherweight Muay Thai gold.

Fans on Instagram have heaped praise on Tawanchai's successful mark in history over Petchmorakot. As he embarks to extend his reign at his next world title defense against Jo Nattawut in a rematch at ONE 167, fans are convinced that Tawanchai is unbeatable at this stage of his career.

"I never think that I would be the best striker" - Tawanchai maintains that someone could always be better than him

Tawanchai PK Saenchai's growing legend of being unbeatable is taking wing much faster than he ever anticipated.

It seemed like only yesterday that Tawanchai beat Petchmorakot for the featherweight Muay Thai gold in 2022. Now, he's beating world-class superstars like Davit Kiria and Superbon with relative calm and ease.

When he was asked if he believed that he's the best featherweight striker on the planet after defeating ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn by decision, Tawanchai gave the fans the following response at the ONE Friday Fights 46 post-fight interviews:

"I never think that I would be the best striker. I feel like there's always someone, you know, better than you. I just want to, you know, do my best in defending this belt as long as possible."

ONE 167 goes down at Impact Arena on June 7. The entire card is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

