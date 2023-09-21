"No one has the right to insult someone's family" - When Khabib Numagomedov wanted UFC fighters to boycott Colby Covington

Khabib Nurmagomedov once wanted UFC fighters to boycott Colby Covington.

Covington is known to be one of the best trash-talkers in the UFC and while doing so, he sometimes crosses the line by involving the family of his opponents.

He did the same in the build-up to his 2022 bout against Jorge Masvidal. While 'Chaos' won the bout on the night, he was later attacked by Masvidal outside of a restaurant in Miami.

Following the incident Covington pressed charges against Jorge Masvidal. However, Khabib Nurmagomedov made it known that 'Chaos' deserved this after insulting Masvidal's family.

The former UFC lightweight champion took to Twitter and urged all welterweights in the UFC to refuse to fight against him. He said:

"If you are stronger than someone inside the octagon, it does not mean that you can insult his children. No one has the right to insult someone's family. Once you have gone down this path, then be ready to back up your words."

He added:

"I think all welterweights should refuse to fight Colby, just don't accept fights with him, let him sit without a fight, it will probably significantly affect him and all fighters who even think of insulting families, who is provoking the fighters to look for someone in restaurants to deal with him."

Take a look at his tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Colby Covington vs. Leon Edwards set for UFC 296

After being absent from the octagon for over a year, Colby Covington is set to return to the octagon against Leon Edwards on December 16 at UFC 296.

It is worth noting that the fight was in the works ever since Edwards beat Kamaru Usman in their rematch earlier this year.

The UFC CEO Dana White took to social media to make the official announcement of the UFC welterweight championship fight and said:

"At UFC 296 on December 16 in Las Vegas, Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington will headline our last pay-per-view of the year with the welterweight title on the line. The champ hasn't lost a fight in eight years and is coming off back-to-back wins over the greatest welterweight of all time, he is defending his title against Colby Covington."

Catch his comments in the video below:

Expand Tweet