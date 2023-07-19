"No one's speaking up and saying shut the f*** up" - Nate Diaz decided to fight Jake Paul for crossing the line by insulting Conor McGregor's wife

Former UFC star Nate Diaz has revealed why he decided to fight Jake Paul.

Diaz is set to enter the squared circle next month for a highly anticipated bout against Paul. The fight will serve as the 38-year-old's pro-boxing debut. On the flip side, 'The Problem Child' has a record of 6-1 and will be looking to get back to winning ways after suffering his maiden pro-boxing defeat at the hands of Tommy Fury earlier this year.

Ahead of his fight against Jake Paul, Nate Diaz recently appeared on Bradley Martyn's Raw Talk to discuss a variety of topics. During the podcast, Diaz also recalled how Paul talking smack to Conor McGregor was what ultimately led to him fighting 'The Problem Child'. He said:

"He was talking sh*t to Conor and dissing his wife and sh*t. Some real disrespectful stuff that he shouldn't be saying and nobody's saying sh*t. I'm the one who said, 'Fu*king shut the fu*k up b**ch'."

He added:

"He should shut the fu*k up and no one is speaking up and saying, 'Shut the fu*k up'. So then he shut the fu*k up and then everything escalated to whatever like and I was like alright, let me handle what I got to handle and I'll be out."

Catch Diaz's comments in the video below (21:55):

Jake Paul on agreeing to a 10-round fight against Nate Diaz

Still fairly new to the world of boxing, Jake Paul has only fought in six eight-round fights. However, Paul's upcoming matchup against Nate Diaz is scheduled to be a 10-round affair.

While their upcoming bout was initially supposed to be an eight-round fight as well, Nate Diaz proposed the idea of fighting two extra rounds which was accepted by Paul who is looking to test himself.

Speaking of the same during an interview with MMA Junkie, 'The Problem Child' spoke about how difficult it is to prepare for a 10-round bout, even citing that eight rounds are challenging as well. He said:

"We just increased the rounds on, pretty much, everything. Increased the miles, increased the intensity of everything to be able to get my body accustomed to ten rounds, because really even eight rounds is like insanely hard for me to do, and that was stepping outside of my comfort zone. But I sort of got used to that, and now this is another step up."

Catch the full interview below: