"Even 8 rounds is insanely hard" - Jake Paul reveals the changes he made to camp after agreeing to Nate Diaz's 10-round wish

Jake Paul and Nate Diaz are scheduled to face each other in a highly anticipated boxing match on August 5. Despite coming off of a loss to Tommy Fury, which stripped him of his undefeated record, 'The Problem Child' still held enough appeal to draw the likes of Nate Diaz into a bout with him.

After the Stockton MMA cult icon's departure from the UFC, few would have expected him to pursue a boxing match with Jake Paul. Trying to decipher the former UFC star's mind and intentions, however, is harder than it seems. This is something Paul learned when he ceded to Diaz's wish for a 10-round fight.

While Diaz's initial response was to quickly reassure Paul that he was fine with an eight-round bout, the agreement for 10 rounds was ultimately made. In an interview with MMA Junkie, Jake Paul spoke about how difficult it is to prepare for a 10-round bout, even citing that eight rounds is challenging:

"We just increased the rounds on, pretty much, everything. Increased the miles, increased the intensity of everything to be able to get my body accustomed to ten rounds, because really even eight rounds is like insanely hard for me to do, and that was stepping outside of my comfort zone. But I sort of got used to that, and now this is another step up."

While Paul will face Diaz this year, his potential matchups next year are up in the air, with some holding out hope for a heated clash between him and longtime rival KSI. That, however, remains to be seen.

Did Jake Paul knock out Anderson Silva?

Before Jake Paul's loss to Tommy Fury back in February, 'The Problem Child' had faced Anderson Silva in a boxing match. While it was more competitive than his usual affairs with aging, retired MMA fighters, he still emerged victorious over the legendary Brazilian.

However, what eluded him was a knockout.

Silva proved too tough for Paul to knock unconscious. Still, he did manage to drop 'The Spider' in the eighth round of their bout en route to scoring a unanimous decision win that earned him more respect than his previous victories had.

