"No one will ever do what I’ve done” - Gordon Ryan likely to step away from grappling competitions barring one tournament

Gordon Ryan has dealt with serious health issues for many years, and 'The King' has now announced that he will be stepping away from competition until he's 100 percent healthy.

Ryan pulled out of two scheduled matches in December 2023 due to a rib injury. But his stomach problems have been an issue for far longer and are the reason why he is choosing to take time away from matches.

The four-time ADCC champion did keep fans hopeful of an appearance at this year's Abu Dhabi Combat Club World Championships, as 'The King' did say he will compete at the sport's most prestigious event.

The Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner took to Instagram yesterday to announce his decision, writing:

"I came back for ADCC 2022, which I barely made it to with my stomach. After ADCC, I got overconfident and went ahead and started competing again, which was against my initial plan. The 4th pena camp was the hardest I ever pushed my body. The last 2 weeks, my body shut down, and after my best camp ever, i couldn't compete. Then, because of my stomach issues, my suppressed immune system took 45 days to clear a simple strep throat infection."

Gordon Ryan continued:

"My immune system simply can't handle the workload of camp after camp.... As hard as this is, I will only be competing at ADCC until my health is 100% restored, and if it's not, no one will ever do what I've done, so I can be at peace with that."

See the post below:

Gordon Ryan shares surprising take on Leon Edwards' emotional reaction to Colby Covington's comments

Leon Edwards and Colby Covington faced off in the main event of UFC 296. At the pre-fight press conference, 'Chaos' brought up Edwards' late father whilst targeting his opponent with trash talk, causing 'Rocky' to hurl a bottle at the American.

Covington said this:

"I'm bringing you to the seventh layer of hell. We'll say what's up to your dad while we're there."

Watch the video below (1:00):

Many sympathized with the welterweight champion and believed that Covington had crossed the line with his words. But Gordon Ryan shared an alternative perspective on the matter,.

He took to Instagram and shared this on his story:

"Coming from someone who has people talk about his dead dad all the time, who gives a F? You're about to fight each other lmao. Never let words get to you when you're in a professional context. All it does is show weakness."

See Gordon Ryan's post below:

Screenshot of Gordan Ryan's Instagram story