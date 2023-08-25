No UFC Fights on Saturday? Inside look at this week's Fight Night schedule

UFC fans will not be deprived of their favorite sport this weekend.

The world's premier MMA promotion is headed to Singapore next and will put on the highly anticipated UFC Fight Night 225 event at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on August 26. The Fight Night card will be headlined by an exciting featherweight bout between Max Holloway and Chan Sung Jung.

'Blessed' is fresh off a dominant win over Arnold Allen at UFC on ESPN 44 and is a massive betting favorite going into this fight. Meanwhile, 'The Korean Zombie' is coming off a loss against featherweight king Alexander Volkanovski.

In the co-main event, perennial light heavyweight contender Anthony Smith will take on the No.10-ranked Ryan Spann in their long-awaited rematch. Smith defeated Spann via first-round submission in their first meeting.

Elsewhere on the card, Erin Blanchfield will face Taila Santos in an exciting women's flyweight bout, whereas Giga Chikadze will return to action against Alex Caceres in a featherweight bout.

While North American UFC fans usually watch their favorite fighters do their thing on Saturday nights, the Fight Night event in Singapore will air much earlier in the day.

This weekend's event will take place on August 26, with the prelims going live at 5 AM Eastern Time/2 PM Pacific Time. The main card will kick off at 8 AM Eastern Time/5 AM Pacific Time. Meanwhile, fans in India can catch all the action tomorrow at 5:30 PM.

UFC Singapore: Max Holloway considers 'The Korean Zombie' matchup as a "legacy fight in every sense"

Max Holloway recently weighed in on his upcoming fight against 'The Korean Zombie' this weekend and outlined how important it was to have a win against the South Korean on his resume.

In the aftermath of his lopsided title fight loss against Alexander Volkanovski, 'The Korean Zombie' specifically asked for a chance to face Holloway before calling it a career. After Holloway expressed his eagerness to face the featherweight veteran, the promotion matched them up in no time.

At the UFC Fight Night 225 media day, Max Holloway spoke about his next opponent and how important it was for him to get the win. He said:

"I think it’s like one year and four months the ‘Korean Zombie’ is going to be out, so I’m expecting the best ‘Korean Zombie’ there is... This is ‘The Korean Zombie’ – a legacy fight in every sense of the way, I believe. I look forward to it. If I can get a bonus out of this one, too, that’d be amazing."

