"No words", "What a legend" - MMA world bows down as Jose Aldo triumphs in UFC 301 comeback, wins hearts with huge show of respect

Jose Aldo mounted a successful comeback at UFC 301 after defeating surging 135-pounder Jonathan Martinez. Despite a slow start to the fight, the former featherweight champion found his rhythm halfway through round one, checking Martinez's low kicks and landing with thudding counterpunches.

The rest of the bout took on a similar complexion, with 'Scarface' neutralizing his foe's low kicks while firing off sharp combinations. On occasion, he landed hard intercepting knees as Martinez tried to level-change, before closing out the fight with a slick takedown and domination on the mat.

Check out Jose Aldo embracing Jonathan Martinez after their fight:

After his win, Aldo embraced Martinez in the cage in a show of respect, consoling his younger opponent. The legendary Brazilian's gesture was well-received by fellow fighters and fans alike. Former two-time UFC welterweight title challenger Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson had nothing but praise for him.

Former UFC bantamweight champion Petr Yan, who once fought the all-time great Brazilian, also had kind words to share.

Meanwhile, renowned MMA journalist Ariel Helwani hailed the former featherweight champion as the world's most sought-after free agent, as UFC 301 marked Aldo's last fight under his current UFC contract.

Surging UFC welterweight Belal Muhammad even urged the Brazilian great to reconsider retirement.

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

Where Aldo goes from here is up to him, as he could likely re-sign with the UFC if he wants to, given Dana White's previous offer. However, he also expressed an interest in boxing, even calling for a spot on the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson boxing card, which will be streamed on Netflix.

With a rich legacy in MMA, Aldo has nothing left to prove and can pursue whatever draws his interest.