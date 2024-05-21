"Noah's alright I hear" - Conor McGregor trashes old foe Ali Abdelaziz again during Duelbits live stream poker game

Conor McGregor was back in scathing form during a livestream with sports betting outfit Duelbits a few hours ago. As per his usual controversial self, 'The Notorious' dropped bombshells on several personalities in the sport.

One of the most interesting ones is the Irishman's revisiting of his bad blood with Egyptian MMA manager and founder of Dominance MMA Management, Ali Abdelaziz.

Conor McGregor said:

"Ali Abdelaziz is a f****ing fool. Tell me your opinion on Ali. That's my opinion. You got it in one."

'The Notorious' added a familiar name into the mix once again:

"How's Noah? Noah's alright I hear. Noah's alright."

Here's the clip a clip of McGregor's quote as posted by Championship Rounds on Twitter:

Noah's name was first heard in public during the pre-fight press conference of UFC 229 in 2018, where McGregor was set to face Khabib Nurmagomedov, a fighter under Abdelaziz's management.

The now-infamous press conference saw the controversial Irishman drop many names as a form of attack on the company Nurmagomedov keeps. Near the end of the media event, Conor McGregor targeted his verbal attacks on Abdelaziz, asking him the question, "How's Noah?"

In the aftermath of the historic UFC 229 card, word got around that Noah is Abdelaziz's child that he allegedly fails to support, though none of this has been confirmed from his side.

Diving deep into Conor McGregor's accusations towards Ali Abdelaziz

In another fabled rant by Conor McGregor in the lead-up to UFC 229, 'The Notorious' dove deeper into his accusations towards the Dominant MMA CEO. With a sharp tongue and mic in hand, McGregor said:

"His [Khabib Nurmagomedov] manager is a f*cking snitch, terrorist, rat and that's it. I could go into heavy detail and I will go into heavy detail! He [Ali Abdelaziz] was pulled off of a flight going from Cairo, Egypt going to New York City on September 11, 2001. He was caught with five passports in his possession and he turned informant."

Watch the full rant here:

McGregor is set to make his long-awaited return to action as he faces 'Iron' Michael Chandler at UFC 303 in June 29. Expect to hear more bombshells and trash-talk bits from the Irish superstar as he always makes headlines in the build-up of his events. This is just the beginning.