"Nobody can beat Nabil" - Fans usher in Nabil Anane's possible age of dominance in sublime beating of Superlek at ONE 172

Nabil Anane silenced any doubts about his championship credentials at ONE 172 last Sunday, March 23, delivering a dominant performance to dismantle Superlek Kiatmoo9 over three rounds in their highly anticipated rematch.

Figuring in a bantamweight Muay Thai showdown, the Thai-Algerian rising star put on a breakout display in front of a roaring crowd at the Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

Check out Nabil Anane's moment of triumph below:

Originally slated as a world title unification bout, the contest was downgraded to a non-title affair after Superlek failed his weight and hydration tests, forcing him to vacate the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship.

Still, Anane — who claimed the interim crown this past January to book a date with Superlek — was unfazed by the change in stakes. He stepped inside the ring with vegeance in mind, determined to right the wrongs of their first meeting.

Unlike their initial clash in June 2023, where he struggled to impose his will, this time it was the 6-foot-4 phenom dictating the tempo from the opening bell to showcase his evolution as a top-tier competitor.

Anane then dropped Superlek with a stunning head kick before the first round wrapped up. Though the Thai sensation showed incredible resilience by beating the count and making it to the next frame, the 20-year-old prodigy continued to dominate, peppering him with sharp body and head combinations.

By the third and final round, Anane was firmly in control, forcing Superlek to fight with urgency as the bout drastically slipped through his fingers.

In the end, Anane had his hand raised in triumph by way of a shut-out unanimous decision.

Following his impressive outing against Superlek, many fans believe Anane has earned the respect his name deserves:



What's next for Nabil Anane?

With Nabil Anane avenging his loss to Superlek Kiatmoo9 over the weekend, a trilogy fight seems inevitable — especially with the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship being vacant.

ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong acknowledged this possibility during the post-ONE 172 press conference, hinting that the rubber match could happen later this year — assuming that Superlek has fully recovered from his defeat to Anane.

