"Nobody can beat this Robocop" - Roberto Soldic on cloud nine after sending Dagi Arslanaliev to the shadow realm in Qatar

Roberto Soldic was in dire need of a statement win to get the ball rolling in ONE Championship. And the Croatian knockout machine couldn't have written the script any better as he did what he does best at ONE 171: Qatar.

'Robocop' bagged his maiden victory in the world's largest martial arts organization by knocking out Dagestani-born Turk Dagi Arslanaliev within two minutes of their welterweight MMA showdown inside the Lusail Sports Arena on Thursday, Feb. 20.

While he did have his chin tested early, the 30-year-old survived whatever Arslanaliev threw at him and countered with a left hook that sent his foe airborne before falling face-first onto the canvas.

Speaking to Mitch Chilson shortly after his spectacular highlight-reel win, Roberto Soldic – the only fighter to have knocked out reigning UFC middleweight champ Dricus Du Plessis – revealed that he's discovered his best form.

In fact, the Croatian martial artist believes this will be the start of something special as he plots a path to two-division MMA world champion Christian Lee's welterweight crown:

"When I'm like this nobody can beat me. Nobody. When I'm like this nobody can beat me in this cage. If I'm good, nobody can beat this Robocop. I'm back, guys."

To make matters sweeter for 'Robocop,' ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong awarded him with a US$50,000 performance bonus for his 18th career knockout.

Liam Harrison in awe of Roberto Soldic's KO power

Meanwhile, Liam Harrison took to the comment section of an Instagram post by ONE Championship that featured Roberto Soldic's finishing sequence to express his admiration for Roberto Soldic's insane power.

'Hitman', a certified finisher with half of his 90 career wins coming by knockouts, wrote:

“The power was absolutely outrageous… The power in ‘Robocop’s’ left hand is crazy.”

The former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title challenger is expected to return to the global stage after briefly calling time on his career at ONE 168: Denver last September.

