“Nobody can debate who’s the greatest of all time” - Dana White passionately argues the incontestable nature of Jon Jones’ ’GOAT’ status

Dana White believes there is no debate regarding the greatest mixed martial artist of all time.

In a conversation with podcast host Lex Fridman, White confidently labeled UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones as the best fighter in MMA history when asked for his opinion on the matter. White cited longevity, strength of schedule and an undefeated record for his belief that 'nobody can debate' Jones as the best.

White said:

"[Jon Jones] has never been beat. He destroyed everyone at light heavyweight, which, at the time, was the toughest weight class in the company and the sport. Then he moved up to heavyweight, won easily at heavyweight... Nobody can debate who's the greatest of all time. It's absolutely, positively Jon Jones. He's never lost."

To White's claim, Jones currently holds the record as the youngest UFC champion of all time, defeating Mauricio 'Shogun' Rua to win the belt at 23 years old. Jones is also tied with Demetrious Johnson for the most title defenses in promotional history with 11 and solely owns the record for most overall title wins with 15.

However, while most consider Jones to be undefeated, 'Bones' has one career loss on his record to Matt Hamill in 2009. The loss was a result of a disqualification in a fight that Jones had been dominating throughout due to illegal elbows.

What does Dana White have planned next for Jon Jones?

Since submitting Ciryl Gane at UFC 285 in his heavyweight debut to become a two-division champion, Jon Jones has yet to return to the octagon and attempt a title defense.

Dana White and Co. scheduled Jones to defend his belt against former champion Stipe Miocic at UFC 295, but Jones suffered a torn pectoral in the month leading up to the fight, forcing his withdrawal. In his absence, Tom Aspinall and Sergei Pavlovich competed for the interim belt with Aspinall winning by first-round knockout.

Jones has since claimed his return is targeted for the summer while naming Miocic as his ideal next opponent rather than Aspinall.

As of March 25, Dana White hasn't yet confirmed an upcoming title defense for the undisputed heavyweight champion, but he is widely expected to face Miocic later in 2024.