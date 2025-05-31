"Nobody can I don’t think," "Ilia will be the closest" - Fans react as Sean O'Malley makes honest admission about Conor McGregor's stardom

Former UFC bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley is scheduled to face Merab Dvalishvili in the main event of UFC 316. O'Malley recently made an honest admission that he might not become as popular as the former double champion Conor McGregor, which sparked fan reactions.
O'Malley has always looked up to McGregor despite their recent differences, but 'Suga' recently revealed that he doesn't think he will reach McGregor's star power. He also asserted that McGregor was a once-in-a-lifetime superstar.
Speaking on Full Send Podcast, O'Malley said:
"I always kind of put myself out there. I want to be as big as Conor McGregor. I want to do that. I don’t think I could be as big as Conor. He was once in a lifetime."
"Nobody can I don’t think"
"I say Ilia will be the closest. Bro is better than prime Mystic Mac"
"Ultimately the thoughts are the reality. Who among us wishes they could think themselves into greatness?"
Notably, McGregor was last seen in the octagon at UFC 264 against Dustin Poirier, where he broke his tibia. The Irishman was scheduled to fight Michael Chandler at UFC 303 but pulled out due to a toe injury.
Sean O'Malley gives his thoughts on P4P rankings status
Sean O'Malley believes Islam Makhachev and Ilia Topuria are on the same level in the pound-for-pound rankings. O'Malley also gave his prediction on the upcoming lightweight title fight between Charles Oliveira and Topuria. He said:
"I wanted to see Topuria vs. Islam. Those are the two number-one pound-for-pound guys in the world. In my opinion, Topuria, Islam both tied at number one. Obviously, Jon Jones is up there, too, but that was the fight to make, but they wanted to move up. Ilia vs. Charles, heart says Charles, my brain says Ilia, but you can't count either of those guys out."
