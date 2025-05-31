"Nobody can I don’t think," "Ilia will be the closest" - Fans react as Sean O'Malley makes honest admission about Conor McGregor's stardom

Former UFC bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley is scheduled to face Merab Dvalishvili in the main event of UFC 316. O'Malley recently made an honest admission that he might not become as popular as the former double champion Conor McGregor, which sparked fan reactions.

Ad

O'Malley has always looked up to McGregor despite their recent differences, but 'Suga' recently revealed that he doesn't think he will reach McGregor's star power. He also asserted that McGregor was a once-in-a-lifetime superstar.

Speaking on Full Send Podcast, O'Malley said:

"I always kind of put myself out there. I want to be as big as Conor McGregor. I want to do that. I don’t think I could be as big as Conor. He was once in a lifetime."

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Sean O'Malley's comments below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Many fans shared their reaction to the post. One of them wrote:

"Nobody can I don’t think"

Others wrote:

"I say Ilia will be the closest. Bro is better than prime Mystic Mac"

"Ultimately the thoughts are the reality. Who among us wishes they could think themselves into greatness?"

Check out more fan reactions to the post:

Screenshot of fan reactions to the post.

Notably, McGregor was last seen in the octagon at UFC 264 against Dustin Poirier, where he broke his tibia. The Irishman was scheduled to fight Michael Chandler at UFC 303 but pulled out due to a toe injury.

Ad

Sean O'Malley gives his thoughts on P4P rankings status

Sean O'Malley believes Islam Makhachev and Ilia Topuria are on the same level in the pound-for-pound rankings. O'Malley also gave his prediction on the upcoming lightweight title fight between Charles Oliveira and Topuria. He said:

"I wanted to see Topuria vs. Islam. Those are the two number-one pound-for-pound guys in the world. In my opinion, Topuria, Islam both tied at number one. Obviously, Jon Jones is up there, too, but that was the fight to make, but they wanted to move up. Ilia vs. Charles, heart says Charles, my brain says Ilia, but you can't count either of those guys out."

Ad

Check out Sean O'Malley's comments below:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dabeer Shah A B. Tech in electrical engineering, Dabeer began his professional career in 2022 with Vairuhl LLC. Dabeer turned into an MMA fan after watching Nick Diaz’s one-round barnburner with Paul Daley in Strikeforce in 2011. His favorite fighter is Tony Ferguson, whom Dabeer loves for his skills and personality. However, ‘El Cucuy’ does not figure in his top-five MMA fighters of all time, with Jon Jones, Demetrious Johnson, Georges St-Pierre, Anderson Silva, and Khabib Nurmagomedov making that list.

Dabeer is of the opinion that MMA has supplanted boxing as the world’s premier combat sport, though he feels that UFC fighters in general are underpaid. This diehard MMA fan also believes that titles should not change hands by disqualification.

Someone who keeps himself immersed in the sport at all times, Dabeer likes to use his knowledge and writing skills to create accurate and relevant information that provides value to the readers. His hobbies are playing football and reading books. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.