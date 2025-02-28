“Nobody else is stronger” - Dutch MMA legend Gegard Mousasi raves about Roberto Soldic’s mind-numbing power

Croatian sensation Roberto Soldic showcased his impressive knockout power in his victory in Qatar last week. It was something that veteran Dutch fighter Gegard Mousasi was not at all surprised to see, having witnessed it firsthand in training.

'Robocop' scored a breakthrough ONE Championship victory on Feb. 20 at ONE 171: Qatar at the Lusail Sports Arena with an opening-round knockout of Dagi Arslanaliev of Turkey. He did it with a well-timed counter left midway into the first round that sent his opponent instantly to sleepville.

Mousasi, who has competed in Bellator and UFC in his two-decade career, highlighted the power of Soldic even before the latter plunged into action against Arslanaliev. He talked about it on the YouTube feature on Soldic by UFD Gym.

He said:

"I train with him, and I train with different guys, but nobody else is stronger than Roberto."

Watch the feature below:

The win at ONE 171 was the first for Roberto Soldic in three matches in ONE Championship since making his promotional debut in December 2022.

His first match against Russian Murad Ramazanov ended in a no-contest after he was accidentally hit in the groin early and was unable to continue after. In his next match in May 2023, Soldic was knocked out in the second round by former welterweight world champion Zebaztian Kadestam of Sweden.

Arslanaliev, meanwhile, dropped his third MMA match in 11 fights in ONE with the defeat.

The full replay of ONE 171: Qatar is available via watch.onefc.com.

Roberto Soldic believes he sent strong message to the field with KO win at ONE 171

Roberto Soldic believes his KO victory at ONE 171: Qatar sent a strong message to the rest of the field that he is a force to contend with moving forward.

He underscored it during the post-event press conference, sharing that he is back in form and ready to wreak havoc in the Circle on his way to a title shot.

Soldic said:

"But anyway, I said before the future is mine, and when I step into the cage, I will be a big problem for anyone you know. And I hope I fight for the title."

The explosive first-round KO win of Soldic over Dagi Arslanaliev was made doubly special as he also earned a $50,000 performance bonus for it from ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

