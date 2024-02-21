"Nobody more fitting" - PFL, Bellator rope in legendary boxer Mike Tyson to crown their champion of champions in Saudi Arabia

It appears as though the upcoming PFL vs. Bellator event in Saudi Arabia will be a star-studded affair, as it was recently announced that boxing legend Mike Tyson will be in attendance to crown the champion of champions.

The special crossover event will be the first of many annual events after the PFL acquired Bellator this past November. There will be three champion of champions titles awarded to the winners of Renan Ferreira vs. Ryan Bader, Johnny Eblen vs. Impa Kasanganay and Patricio 'Pitbull' Freire vs. Gabriel Braga.

Speaking to ESPN, Donn Davis opened up about the decision to bring in 'The Baddest Man on the Planet' to crown the champion of champions. He mentioned that Tyson was a logical choice for the event. He said:

"I called Mike [Tyson] two weeks ago, because I thought there was nobody more fitting to award the first ever in combat sports belt that goes to a champion beating a champion than the greatest champion of all time in Mike Tyson." [h/t ESPN]

Tweet regarding Tyson awarding champion vs. champion titles [Image courtesy: @marcraimondi - X]

It will be interesting to see what transpires at the champion vs. champions event, as the idea of Tyson awarding the championships could be added motivation for the fighters.

Peter Murray hints at announcement following PFL vs. Bellator main event

Mike Tyson won't be the only one in attendance at this Saturday's PFL vs. Bellator event in Saudi Arabia, as Francis Ngannou is also believed to be in attendance as well.

During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA, PFL CEO Peter Murray dropped a hint that could very well be regarding Ngannou's highly anticipated debut in the SmartCage. He mentioned that there will be an announcement made following the heavyweight main event between Ryan Bader and Renan Ferreira.

"The heavyweights [are] the way to go [for the main event]. We have Renan Ferreira...obviously [Ryan] Bader top of the card. We're gonna deliver the fans the best fight on top of the card and we will be sharing some news following that fight and more to come on the next chapter for the fighter that wins that fight." [5:03 - 5:24]

Check out the full exclusive interview below: