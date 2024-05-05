"Nobody likes P*dos" - Ryan Garcia reacts to Kendrick Lamar and Drake's ongoing diss track battle after 'Not Like Us' drops 

Boxing star Ryan Garcia has weighed in on the ongoing diss track battle between rappers Drake and Kendrick Lamar.

In the latest update in the rivalry between the pair, Lamar released a track called 'Not Like Us'.

Garcia uploaded a post on X speaking about Lamar's accusations against Drake in the song.

"K dot [Kendrick Lamar] really called Drake a p*dophile. Bruh, it's over. Nobody likes p*dos."

Expand Tweet

'KingRy' then proceeded to declare Lamar as the winner of the diss track battle.

Expand Tweet

Garcia's post could possibly be in connection to his recent comments where he shared that he was kidnapped by members of Bohemian Grove and forced to watch underage pornography.

Garcia was recently seen in action on April 20 when he locked horns against Devin Haney in a highly anticipated grudge match at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Ahead of the clash, Garcia came in overweight by 3.2 pounds. This led to 'KingRy' not being eligible to win the WBC super lightweight belt. But on fight night, Garcia rose to the occasion and proceeded to outclass 'The Dream' in the 12-round fight.

'KingRy' scored three knockdowns against Haney, who had never hit the canvas before in his career. The bout eventually went the distance and Garcia got his hand raised via majority decision.

The three judges scored the bout 114-110, 115-109 and 112-112 in favor of Garcia. 'KingRy' received tremendous praise for his performance that night but news recently broke that the 25-year-old failed two drug tests for the match – one drug test the night before the fight and one on fight night.

This has led to Garcia facing heavy criticism from the combat sports world. This includes Conor McGregor, who hurled insults at 'KingRy' on social media.

Expand Tweet