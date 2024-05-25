“Nobody's safe” – Jarred Brooks cites Mikey Musumeci grappling war as proof of his willingness to take on anyone

Former ONE strawweight MMA world champion 'The Monkey God' Jarred Brooks of the United States says he is willing to face anyone at any time in the Circle.

The 31-year-old Warsaw, Indiana native says his submission grappling showdown with 'Darth Rigatoni' Mikey Musumeci should be more than enough proof of this.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview, Brooks talked about his desire to face the best.

'The Monkey God' stated:

"One hundred percent. Nobody's safe. People think that I just called people out. It's like I called Mikey out and then they called my bluff, they wanted to see if I was really about it, and I'm like yeah dude you think that I am worried about losing against people like that? no! I'm not worried about wins, losses, draws."

Brooks continued:

"If I have the title in my own realm and if I can win another title in another realm, like bro, hey that would be absolutely huge for me and prove to people that I'm actually one of the best martial artists in each aspect."

Brooks recently teased his return, which he says will come against a very worthy opponent.

That fight has yet to be revealed but is expected to be announced soon.

Jarred Brooks can't lock Joshua Pacio in the Circle for rematch: "Give me my belt back"

Whilst 'The Monkey God' Jarred Brooks is preparing for his next fight, the 31-year-old can't stop thinking about when he will get the chance to face the currently injured Joshua Pacio again for the ONE strawweight MMA world title.

The American told Sportskeeda MMA:

"I don't care, bro. Give me my belt back. I want it now. I'm sorry you have ACL surgery, bro. I wish you nothing but the best and hope that you come back even stronger, but man I really miss the smell of that gold and I really need that back for my family. So if that gets better by November, and we can run that back, easy. And whoever I'm fighting next good luck, bro."