"Nobody wanted those Cain Velasquez problems" - Daniel Cormier labels former heavyweight champ as the best fighter

Cain Velasquez had a storied mixed martial arts career. However, there are questions about how much more he could have accomplished if his prime was not derailed by injuries.

Despite this, UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier believes the two-time heavyweight champion and his American Kickboxing Academy teammate is the best fighter.

Speaking to Damon Martin of MMA Fighting, the former double champ stated:

"I tell you, man, nobody wanted those Cain Velasquez problems. If that dude was healthy and ready to go, I still believe, he was the best fighter, man. Ask me, ask Khabib [Nurmagomedov], ask the guys that saw him in the gym when he was healthy and he was good, nobody was like Cain, man, nobody was like Cain."

Cormier added:

"Think about his accolades and he had to miss five [or] six years in the middle of his prime because of injury. Crazy. He was the best, man. I'm telling you right now as one of the guys that everybody calls the best - this dude was the best. He was the best because he was better than me, for sure."

Check out Daniel Cormier's comments on Cain Velasquez below:

Velasquez retired in 2019 with a professional mixed martial arts record of 14 wins and three losses. While he never won via submission, he picked up 12 victories via knockout and two victories via decision. He never lost via decision, however, he was knocked out twice and submitted once. 'Cardio Cain' captured the heavyweight title twice and had two title defenses.

Cain Velasquez recently opened up on his experience in jail

Cain Velasquez spent eight months incarcerated on charges of first-degree attempted murder after being denied bail before eventually being awarded a $1 million bond.

Speaking to Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson on the JAXXON PODCAST, the two-time UFC heavyweight champion opened up on the experience, stating:

"Obviously, I have respect for everybody, and everybody’s living in their world and they're doing their thing, but I took the opportunity to be with myself for that time and it was good and bad, but it was mainly good. I believe a lot of people should experience something like that, like have their freedoms taken away, to appreciate what you have, and it’s the smallest of things that we take for granted."

Check out Cain Velasquez's full comments on his experience in jail below (starting at the 43:25 mark):

Velasquez added that reading was one of the main activities that helped him pass the days during his incarceration. He noted that while he wasn't in a bad place, the experience allowed him to appreciate smaller things. His trial on the pending charges is reportedly set to begin in January 2024.