“Nobody will ever master jiu-jitsu” - Tye Ruotolo says he and his twin brother Kade will always be difficult opponents vs. anyone

Tye Ruotolo believes he and his twin brother, Kade Ruotolo, have a "pretty good head start" on the never-ending journey of mastering jiu-jitsu. At ONE Fight Night 31, Ruotolo defended his ONE welterweight submission grappling world title with a unanimous decision win against Dante Leon.
Tye extended his ONE Championship grappling record to 8-0, while his brother, ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo, has remained perfect through six grappling matches.
While speaking to ONE, Tye admitted the art of jiu-jitsu is a continuous learning process that won't be mastered. The 22-year-old also had this to say having one of the best chances to understand the sport on a different level due to his success at a young age:
"It’s really hard to master it. Nobody will ever master jiu-jitsu. But I feel like my brother and I have a pretty good head start.”
Tye Ruotolo's latest submission grappling win at ONE Fight Night 31 was important for more than one reason. The American superstar extended his welterweight submission grappling world title reign and ended his series with Dante Leon after previously splitting two matches before they joined ONE Championship
The replay of ONE Fight Night 31 can be seen for free by American and Canadian viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.
Tye Ruotolo calls for Adrian Lee in MMA debut
Tye Ruotolo has continued to lean toward a transition to MMA later this year. Kade Ruotolo has already found success in the sport, securing three first-round submission wins over the last year.
During an interview with ONE, Tye was asked about potentially fighting Adrian Lee in his MMA debut. The welterweight submission grappling world champion responded by saying:
"I'm ready for Adrian, I don't really have anyone in mind. That's the first one they threw at me, so that's the first name I'm sticking with. But whoever they want to throw at me, I'm ready to go, I'm excited to scrap, for sure."
Adrian Lee is the younger brother of two-division MMA world champion Christian Lee and retired legend Angela Lee. 'The Phenom' has fought three times in the last year, winning all three by submission, including two in the first round.