Noche UFC 2025 faces massive hurdle in the form of Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford

Noche UFC could be facing some major issues, with one potential hindrance being the Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford fight. UFC 320 is scheduled to take place on Sept. 13, and this year's Noche offering is set to take place in Mexico instead of last year's offering, which was at The Sphere.

That date has become a curious one, though, as that is now the same day that Alvarez vs. Crawford is slated to transpire. Turki Alalshikh announced this date for the TKO Boxing bout with Dana White, and potentially TKO as well, not being associated with the event in a promotional capacity. Alalshikh referenced on X that the promoter for Canelo vs. Crawford would be Sela for Riyadh Season.

The shift in date is intriguing, considering that White had previously announced that the Canelo vs. Crawford bout would mark the debut of TKO Boxing on Sept. 12 in Las Vegas, with that plan now obviously shifting in multiple regards.

Check out the initial date announcement for Canelo vs. Crawford below:

Noche UFC potential difficulties seem to abound

Noche UFC faces some other possible hurdles that exist outside of the scope of Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford. UFC 320 is set to go down at Arena Guadalajara, but Mexico's second-largest arena may not be available in time for when they target this Noche UFC event to be.

The venue has faced several construction delays as Arena Guadalajara was supposed to open last year, but has faced a series of postponements in its opening. Recent updates indicate it could be several months yet before any shows are run from that building, with posts from the official arena social media accounts removing events from their schedule as late as Sept. 4.

With that being just over a week out from the UFC's intended date for this year's Noche card and in the context of the arena opening being delayed due to construction hindrances, it can paint a bit of a potentially worrisome picture for the MMA juggernaut's higher-ups.

The UFC, though, has indicated its awareness surrounding the construction delays on the massive Mexican arena, but does not seem concerned about the event getting off the ground as scheduled. UFC executive David Shaw addressed this around the time of the Brandon Moreno vs. Steve Erceg UFC Fight Night card as Shaw quipped (via Bloody Elbow):

"If we weren't confident, we wouldn't be announcing the fight."

