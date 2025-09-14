Noche UFC bonuses and aftermath: Diego Lopes takes home an extra $100K, Mexican fighters go 5-0, fighter stretchered out after low blow, and more

Noche UFC is officially in the books. The event took place at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas, and featured 14 bouts across eight weight classes. It was a clean sweep for the Mexican fighters as they went 5-0.

In the main event, Diego Lopes defeated Jean Silva in their featherweight bout. It was a high-paced, back-and-forth fight in which Lopes was able to secure the TKO finish.

In Round 1, Lopes was able to utilize his wrestling and inflict significant damage on the ground. 'Lord' fired back in the second round, hurting Lopes on multiple occasions, but was caught with a perfectly timed spinning elbow, which dropped him to the canvas. Lopes then followed up with ground-and-pound strikes, forcing the referee to stop the fight.

In the co-main event, David Martinez secured a unanimous decision win against UFC veteran Rob Font in their closely contested bantamweight clash.

Rafa Garcia dropped Jared Gordon in Round 3 with a right hand and finished him with elbow strikes on the ground to secure the TKO win in their lightweight bout.

The preliminary card bout between Zachary Reese and Sedriques Dumas ended in a no-contest as Reese was hit with a low blow and had to be stretchered out.

Noche UFC bonuses and aftermath

Diego Lopes and Santiago Luna's respective performances against Jean Silva and Le Quang, respectively, won them performance of the night bonuses, earning an additional $50,000 each.

Lopes and Silva earned the Fight of the Night bonus, with Silva taking home $50,000 and Lopes doubling his bonus payout to $100,000. With the bonuses, Lopes and Silva raised their UFC bonus totals to six and four, respectively.

Jed I. Goodman © @jedigoodman #NocheUFC FOTN: Diego Lopes vs. Jean Silva POTN: Diego Lopes/Santiago Luna Post Fight Bonus History: Diego Lopes (6) Jean Silva (4) Santiago Luna (1)

Lopes is now tied with Melquizael Costa at the second spot for the most number of UFC featherweight wins (5), only behind Lerone Murphy (6).

