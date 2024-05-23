Noelle Grandjean steps in for injured Stamp against Denice Zamboanga at ONE 167

Denice Zamboanga will be staying on the upcoming ONE 167 fight card following the withdrawal of her originally planned opponent, atomweight MMA world champion Stamp Fairtex. Heeding the call is Noelle Grandjean, who bravely accepted the fight on short notice after Stamp suffered a knee injury in training.

This three-round atomweight MMA showdown will open the stacked card's festivities on June 7, inside Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Zamboanga, ranked second in the division, is coming off back-to-back impressive wins over Lin Heqin and Julie Mezabarba. 'The Menace' showed immense improvements in her game in both victories, displaying world-class boxing skills paired with a deadly grappling arsenal.

While the Filipina warrior may seem down after losing another opportunity to strike 26 pounds of gold, she can further solidify her status as the top contender with another marvelous performance against the tough Grandjean.

'Lil Monkey', meanwhile, has split her first four appearances in the world's largest martial arts organization. Grandjean displayed a well-rounded skillset in her victories against Lea Bivins and Victoria Souza, using a unique blend of judo and kickboxing mastery.

The French-Thai prospect, however, has fallen short against the upper-echelon fighters from the division like So Yul Kim and Chihiro Sawada.

Grandjean, though, can steal Zamboanga's thunder and skyrocket to the top five if she scores the upset win.

ONE 167 will now be headlined by Tawanchai and Jo Nattawut's rematch

As much as we would have all loved to witness Stamp in action again, ONE 167 is still filled to the brim with immense talents across multiple sports.

For instance, the new main event is a sequel to the epic slugfest between Tawanchai and 'Smokin' Jo Nattawut last year.

This time around, this five-rounder will be contested in four-ounce gloves with the featherweight Muay Thai world title on the line.

ONE Championship fans in the United States and Canada can watch ONE 167 live and free in US primetime, via Amazon Prime Video.