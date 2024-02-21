“None of us are buying” - DAZN unveils PPV prices for Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou, fans share reactions

Fans had mixed reactions to the DAZN U.K. pay-per-view price being released for Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou.

In Oct. 2023, Ngannou accomplished his goal of securing a high-paying boxing match against WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury. ‘The Predator’ was given no chance to win, but he managed to knock down Fury and narrowly lost by split decision.

On March 8, the former UFC heavyweight champion will return to the ring for a ten-round boxing match against Anthony Joshua. ‘Knockout Chaos’ will take place inside the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, with Zhang Zhilei and Joseph Parker fighting in the co-main event for the interim WBO heavyweight world title.

Earlier today, boxing reporter Michael Benson had this to say on X about the U.K. pay-per-view price for Joshua vs. Ngannou:

“The DAZN UK PPV price for Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou on March 8th will be £19.99 - this includes one month's DAZN subscription. For existing DAZN subscribers, the UK PPV price will be £18.99.”

Fans took to the comment section and voiced their mixed reactions:

“Not bad I guess”

“How is that even a fair deal for DAZN subscribers? They get a £1 discount LOL”

“None of us are buying we’re all watching on crackstreams for free ain’t wasting 20 pounds to watch a 30 minute boxing match”

“Good price, PPV's shouldn't be over £19.99 in U.K, it was going in a bad direction, hopefully this helps maintain that price.”

“Sky sports box office realising they won’t be able to charge £26.95”

“So I save a pound? And I get to watch all the Saudi Pro league, Liv Golf and Chess I could ever dream of. That value is why I’m a subscriber.”

Francis Ngannou thinks it’s difficult for some fans to accept his boxing skills are world-class

Francis Ngannou silenced many doubters with his legendary performance against Tyson Fury. Yet, Ngannou is a sizeable betting underdog against Anthony Joshua, and many fans are overlooking him again. During a faceoff interview with Joshua, ‘The Predator’ had this to say about people still underestimating him:

“You also have to understand that people will not believe in what they haven’t seen. You just come around with this guy that has a 0-0 on his boxing record and you’re telling people that he can box. Nobody has ever seen him in the boxing match or in the Olympics or any type of boxing competition. So it’s hard for people to believe, you know, that he can fight.”

Francis Ngannou proved he belongs against the top heavyweight boxers. With that said, the former UFC heavyweight champion could have his hands full on March 8, as Anthony Joshua is riding momentum after establishing a three-fight win streak, including his last two by KO/TKO.

