Nong-O has fans marvelling at his insane sweeping leg kicks

At ONE Fight Night 9, Nong-O Hama will look to continue his unstoppable run since debuting with the promotion in 2018.

The dominant bantamweight Muay Thai world champion has produced ten consecutive wins under the ONE Championship banner, with his last five appearances all ending in finishes.

In the main event at the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on April 21, the champion will face former flyweight Muay Thai titleholder Jonathan Haggerty.

Whilst Haggerty is a very well respected competitor inside the Circle, he would seemingly have the cards stacked against him in trying to dethrone the dominant champion in his new division.

‘The General’ made his bantamweight debut last time out at ONE on Prime Video 4, winning a majority decision against Russia’s Vladimir Kuzmin to set him up for this dream striking contest.

In 2019, the Brit was able to shock the world by pulling off the upset decision against Sam-A Gaiyanghadao to become the flyweight Muay Thai world champion and he will look to replicate that success at ONE Fight Night 9.

Ahead of their highly-anticipated main event showdown, ONE Championship posted a highlight reel of one of Nong-O Hama’s most devastating strikes, his sweeping leg kicks.

On this occasion back in 2019, Brice Delval found himself on the wrong end of them:

“Get swept, bro 🧹😏 Nong-O defends the ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Title from Jonathan Haggerty on April 21 at ONE Fight Night 9 on Prime Video! Will he retain the gold once again? @nongogaiyanghadao”

Fans reacted to the compilation in the comments below the post:

muaythaifootprints:

“He kicks so hard, his kicks become sweeps. Towers come crumbling down. 🤔”

haydockwi16:

“poor guy didnt even know what happened he blinked and was on the floor”

karim_tanger15:

“Kicks machine 🔥🔥🔥🔥”

the3els:

“He's so elite”

Jonathan Haggerty will try to dethrone the world champion in the main event of ONE Fight Night 9. The entire event will air live and free via Prime Video for North American viewers.

