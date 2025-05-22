Nong-O Hama not keen on calling out Japanese superstar Takeru: “Everyone wants to fight him”

At this stage in his career, Nong-O Hama is long past the business of callouts, even if it's Japanese megastar Takeru Segawa.
The former ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion has faced a who’s-who of elite strikers over the past two decades. While a showdown with Takeru would undoubtedly turn heads, Nong-O says he’s leaving that decision in the hands of the promotion.
Speaking with South China Morning Post, he said:
"It's not really in my nature to call anyone out. So I will not call him out, but I also understand that he's a very famous person and everyone wants to fight him. That's normal. But you know, I'm 38 already and I have fought so many people, so anyone ONE Championship thinks suitable for me in any rule, I'm ready for anyone."
Nong-O has always let his performances do the talking, and he’s not changing that now. Takeru has been steadily rising in global popularity and plenty of names are circling. Nong-O’s content to be one of them, but only if that’s what the matchmakers decide.
Watch the full interview below:
"I'm ready for it" - Nong-O open to all challenges in ONE's flyweight Muay Thai division
Since dropping down to flyweight, Nong-O has looked sharp. After a tough debut loss, he bounced back with a clear win over Kongthoranee at ONE Fight Night 31, proving he still has plenty left in the tank.
Now, he’s leaving the door open to whatever challenge comes next.
"Anyone that ONE Championship thinks would be a good fit for me, or anyone that the fans want to see, or anyone that, if you look into the marketing, would sell the fight, would be a big fight. I'm ready for it. So anyone," Nong-O told the South China Morning Post.
Nong-O doesn't care who it is - he's game to fight anyone ONE Championship wants to put in front of him.
