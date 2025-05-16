"I'm ready for it" - Nong-O open to all challenges in ONE's flyweight Muay Thai division

Former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai kickboxing world champion Nong-O Hama has declared himself ready for any challenger following his impressive redemption win over Kongthoranee Sor Sommai at ONE Fight Night 31.

The Thai legend, who successfully avenged his February defeat in commanding fashion inside Bangkok's historic Lumpinee Stadium on May 2, expressed complete openness to whatever matchup the promotion deems appropriate for his next appearance in the loaded flyweight Muay Thai bracket.

"Anyone that ONE Championship thinks would be a good fit for me, or anyone that the fans want to see, or anyone that, if you look into the marketing, would sell the fight, would be a big fight. I'm ready for it. So anyone," Nong-O told the South China Morning Post.

Watch his full interview with SCMP here:

After going down to the Sor Sommai affiliate and No.3-ranked divisional contender by split decision earlier this year, the 38-year-old icon put on a vintage performance to impress all three judges at ringside inside the Thai capital.

He also walked away with a US$50,000 performance bonus for his all-action win inside the Mecca of Muay Thai that took him to 267-58 in his Muay Thai and kickboxing resume.

Superbon says Nong-O is still committed to evolving despite his legendary status

ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon, who cornered Nong-O during his inspiring ONE Fight Night 31 triumph, highlighted how the Thai legend's championship mindset continues to take him by surprise.

Superbon told Sportskeeda MMA separately:

"I think like he focused on training, and he never gave up. And he trained really hard. Like, all the kids or everyone in the gym, he trained us, and program, everything that he could do. Every program that we give him, and then he trains really hard. He’s still focused on it."

